15 things the Ice Road Truckers cast said about the job

Ice Road Truckers was a reality show that followed the brave masters of big rigs through the frozen tundra as they delivered supplies to cold and remote corners of the world. The work that these hard-boiled kings and queens of the wheel did often caused some intense moments in reality. Nothing will raise the audience’s blood pressure so much as watching their favorite actors glide over icy cliffs in raging vehicles.

The fans of the show were sad to see that it ended after 11 intense seasons in 2017, but a turn of fate has brought the reality series back onto the big screen. Oh yes, IRT is making a comeback and we can’t wait. In the meantime, be sure to check out everything the actors have said about the show and job since they ended the program.

15 Steph Custance said trucking is a life-changing opportunity

Stephanie Custance came to the show as a fresh-faced, twenty-two-year-old single mother with almost no driving experience. Not everyone was a fan of the handsome driver, but Steph didn’t seem to care much about people’s opinions. She was much more focused on the job. Custance said this job was a “dream” and “life changing”.

14 Lisa Kelly said the slow film pace is making work more difficult

Lisa Kelly was the breakout star of the series, whose gender and appearance make her stand out. As her star rose, so did the demand to have her in further episodes. The fame was too great to be told that Kelly had to say goodbye to reality television and “ground under her feet again”.

13 Rick Yemm claims that truckers don’t take nearly as many risks at work as the show shows

This show is about getting viewers to snap at the dangers and intensity surrounding the reality stars behind the wheel, but is all this drama real? Rick Yemm said no. He said that much of what fans see is much more dangerous than it is. He let the audience know that the drivers are taking no chances with their lives and are not making stupid movements.

David Redmond said his attitude was the reason for his release from the show

David Redmon was on Ice Road Truckers for only fifteen episodes before he was released from the show. During his time on television, he quickly became known as the “villain”. Usually the bad guy makes for good reality television, so what happened here. According to Redmon, the production knowingly portrayed him as a sour guy and then released him for his bad attitude.

11 Cameraman Patrick Kligel revealed the dangers of filming

Some performers have reported that much of what they do on the show is far safer than it seems, but this may not apply to the production team. The cameraman Patrick Kligel is the man who is responsible for the best action shots, and he has often put his life on the line to shoot those shots. He even hung around a moving vehicle and tried to put everything on film.

10 Alex Debogorski left because of his health problems

Truckers’ health is taken very seriously, and sometimes they are excluded from filming and driving due to their deteriorating health. Alex Debogorski, an experienced trucker, went in season two for exactly that reason. It turned out that the reality star was suffering from a serious illness called pulmonary embolism.

Show creator Thom Beers said he paid the cast less to make it feel more authentic

Some reality stars rake a lot of batter, but not all reality performers are equal when it comes to earning a paycheck. Thom Beers, the mastermind behind shows like Ice Road Truckers, Deadliest Catch and Storage Wars, doesn’t pay the stars of his shows a lot of money. He has expressed concern that loading with Moolah would affect the authenticity of the workers.

8 Ronald “Porkchop” Mangum was fired behind the wheel for lack of effort

Ronald “Porkchop” Mangum did not last long in the series and was released before the end of season six. He never seemed to do his best when the cameras were on. Mangum always seemed distracted, refused to keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and didn’t even turn on to fix his own rig.

7 Lisa Kelly prefers to drive the school bus that she used to drive

Lisa Kelly said that now she is much happier driving around goods that do not scream and cry. Before she made this appearance, she made a living driving a school bus full of recalcitrant children. Life on the icy road is more dangerous, but also much quieter, we would assume.

Six cast members said Thom Beers prohibited them from accepting endorsement deals

Many reality stars earn their living by participating in our favorite shows, but also by lucrative advertising contracts. However, the stars of Ice Road Truckers are unable to collect money through endorsements. They prohibit their contracts from them and they participate in voice-over work for video games and even in television advertising.

5 Some streets are not welcome for truckers and film crews

Not all roads welcome the Ice Road Trucker and their big rigs. The road used in the first season, known as Tibbitt to Contwoyto Road, was built and used by mining companies. These companies eventually decided that the reality show was distracting other drivers and decided to make the film production.

4 Rick Yemm said unsavory things about his co-stars

Rick Yemm, the star of the Ice Road Truckers, has not shied away from expressing his contempt for some of his reality costs. He makes it clear that not everyone on IRT is the best friend. In an interview, he found that his popular co-star Lisa Kelly barely drove her truck and that others drove it ninety percent of the time. He also called G.W. Bowles a show-made driver.

3 Rick Yemm swears the show was scripted

Many reality shows have come under fire for lack of authenticity, and Ice Road Truckers is no different. Actor Rick Yemm has said the show is pretty script-like. Yemm says that disputes between actors were staged and certain reality stars were guided in their roles.

2 Hugh Roland said he was removed from the show for telling the truth about his injury

Hugh Roland, better known as Polar Bear, had to leave the show because of his injuries. He was not injured during production, but was with a member of the team when the incident occurred. He came forward and tried to complain of his pain and suffering, his wife said, and he was unable to perform marital duties due to the accident.

1 Real truckers say the show wouldn’t be that interesting if it depicted real trucking life

Ice Road Truckers has many fans, but real truckers who don’t have a camera are not counted in this group. The website, The Trucker, is filled with comments from drivers who claim the show is filled with negative stereotypes. Others swear that the show makes the job seem unusually interesting.

