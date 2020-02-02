15 things we hope won’t happen (but likely will) in the last season

It is difficult to get a television show going, let alone one that is able to build an audience and go out on your own. Showtime’s Shameless is unlikely to last eleven seasons, but it has slowly grown into one of the network’s longest running programs and has been able to tell a story that has grown and evolved over the years but is always authentic to them feels like the show’s original message.

The tenth season of Shameless brought a lot of changes and most of the actors had big problems in their lives. It’s been a difficult year for these characters, but they made it out as winners and prepared for season 11 and last. There are many directions in which the final episodes of Shameless could go, both for good and for bad.

15 Lippe falls off the car

Lip went to so much trouble to keep his sobriety that it was absolutely overwhelming when he temporarily got lost in the tenth season finale. It looks like Lip will find its way at the end of it all, but it would be a serious downer if Lip had drunk his alcoholic way last year, just when he has a family.

14 Carl stays with Captain Bob

Carl has made such a strange journey through the later seasons of Shameless, but it has become one of the most satisfying character works the show has done. Carl has shown great promise and appears to be approaching the police, but he remains with Captain Bob in his regressive fast food appearance. Ideally, Carl completely released the gang there at the start of the eleventh season.

13 Kevin and Veronica continue to make slums in the Alibi

The last seasons of Shameless have focused intensely on Kevin and Veronika’s need for more in life and that they don’t have enough with the alibi alone. At this point, the best thing is to just leave the bar behind to really start a new chapter in your life, or at least add more to it.

12 Lippe and Tami separate

Lip had a lot of turbulent relationships, but he and Tami really showed perseverance and seem to be there in the long run. Season 10 of Shameless really tested these two and almost dissolved them. You are not fully addressing these issues. Hopefully they won’t come back even stronger in the last season of the show to break them apart.

11 Debbie goes to jail

Shameless’ season finale last year was mostly about Ian and Mickey’s wedding, but there was some kind of strange cliffhanger where the police are after Debbie because Julia appears to be a minor and her relationship with her is being exposed. The episode literally ends with Debbie on the run. It would be nice if season 11 was only that advanced, but it’s possible that it’s an important focus and that Debbie has time.

10 Svetlana returns to start the chaos

Kevin and Veronica have come a long way since their time at Svetlana, but there is still no denying that she was an important part of her life. There are many characters on Shameless who have left their course, and although there is a temptation to bring Svetlana back for a final round of chaos, it really isn’t worth it and it would ruin what V and Kevin built.

9 Mickey gets his father out

Mickey and Ian’s wedding is one of the most touching moments in Shameless’s history, but among all the romance is a death pact between Mickey Milkovich and his father Terry. The finale ends with an exchange of fire trying to take out the two newlyweds. Mickey is one who has a grudge, but it would be a real downer if his story revolves around a feud next year to drive his father away.

8 Karen Jackson returns

Karen Jackson represents such a painful chapter in Shameless that it is better if it only stays in the past. The prospect of a closure may seem attractive to Karen, but the last time she was seen in season 5, her fate was so cruel that a happy ending seems impossible. Karen’s return would only pull this tortured character down even further.

7 Ian’s bipolar condition is getting better for him

Ian has really grown and developed into a more stable character, but he still acknowledges that he is not completely in control of his bipolar state and that his medication is essential. It’s been a long time since Ian had problems on the front, so it would be a bad idea to return to this topic well last season. It would feel free because Ian has made so much progress.

6 Jimmy returns

When Shameless first started, it was Fiona’s relationship with Jimmy that attracted a lot of attention. It was a big deal when Jimmy suddenly left and an even bigger one when he came back briefly. Now that Fiona is gone, it could be tempting to go back to Jimmy one last time and explore this new dynamic. However, it is better if this is left alone.

5 Mickey goes back to prison

Shameless loves his relationship drama and now that Mickey and Ian have fallen in love and married, the show may have to bend to new lengths to create conflict for them. It would be such a manipulative idea to send Mickey back to prison to give him and Ian a drama, but it is a move that Shameless could use, especially if Mickey and his father get each other’s throats.

4 Carl is forced to take responsibility for these twins

Frank used Carl’s sperm to impregnate his ex-girlfriend, resulting in two twins. Frank managed to sell these kids to some strangers, but with Shameless, the past always has a way to come back. Hopefully Carl doesn’t have to take responsibility for something he doesn’t know about.

3 Monica’s father contacts Frank

During the tragedy at Monica Gallagher’s funeral, Monica’s father hit Frank in the face and punished him for “ruining” his daughter. That’s all he saw, but now that some time has passed, he might decide to go back to Frank’s life and ask for redress. After Frank had worked so hard to get over Monica, it would be a hindrance to restore her memory in this context.

2 Kevin and Veronica have another baby

Kevin and Veronica went back and forth a few times to see if they wanted more children or not, and it even resulted in them adopting a child for a short time before the whole story was quickly reversed. Kevin and Veronica don’t even seem to be sure what they want, but season 10 ends with a marriage proposal between them. Perhaps this newly sparked love leads to another pregnancy, which is tempting but completely unnecessary.

1 Jerry Gallagher returns

It is far too easy to forget this absurd plot from Shameless’ first season, in which it turns out that Frank has a twin brother named Jerry (who is also played by William H. Macy). Jerry is like a one-off gig and gagging, but bringing him back and closing the loop would be a serious bad idea.

