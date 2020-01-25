15 things you never knew about DMC DeLorean

Do you remember the Back to the Future films? Well, this franchise has definitely helped make the DMC DeLorean aware of the mainstream. When you watched these films, you had the impression that the DMC DeLorean could reach rapid speeds and take you into a whole new universe. But was it really that way?

In fact, many people believed that many things about the DMC DeLorean were simply wrong. Some people were so fascinated by the unique design of the car and decided to buy it without knowing everything there is to know about it. We were curious to know the peculiarities of the car and have delved deeply into the history of the car to get information about everything there is to know. We also found facts that most people don’t know.

15 There are 4 gold-plated versions

about retro rides

If you’re crazy about the DMC-12 but want a special version, you may be able to purchase a gold-plated version. That means, of course, if the museum negotiates with you. The gold-plated versions were 24 carat gold and were part of an American Express campaign.

14 Used by the government to test airbags

via Flickr

When DeLorean designed the DMC-12, the company’s intention was to make a car that was extremely safe. A contender for the car name was DSV, which stood for DeLorean Safety Vehicle. DeLorean NHTSA donated two prototypes for airbag crash tests, according to the thrillist.

13 A brand new DMC-12 is still available

via closingtimereviewes.blogspot

In addition, we are not talking about a restored DMC-12 being new. However, if you want to buy a new DMC-12, you can do so in a Texas factory where the car is made from original parts. Consumers who are interested should not be surprised if they receive a $ 65,000 bill. It’s not cheap.

RELATED: Back to the Future: 20 Little-Known Facts About the DeLorean

12 The company was aiming for an annual production of 20,000 units

via Popular Mechanics

That was the original plan. DeLorean set up its factory space so that so much production could be handled. The production of 20,000 vehicles would have meant that DeLorean achieved figures similar to those of Chevrolet with Corvette. It didn’t work that way. DeLorean produced a total of less than 10,000 copies.

11 DMC’s involvement in a drug deal collapses

about the deadline

When a company is in trouble, anything can happen behind the scenes that come to light later. The owner, John Z. DeLorean, had to raise $ 27 million to keep the company going. The FBI sentenced him for agreeing to a $ 25 million deal. Note: This image shows actor Lee Pace portraying DeLorean in the film Driven.

10 The cars were almost made in Puerto Rico

via Flickr

DeLorean had several investors when he founded the company. Johnny Carson was among them, not to mention the British government, which raised millions of dollars on condition that DeLorean set up a factory in Northern Ireland. As soon as DeLorean agreed, the deal with Puerto Rico did not go through.

RELATED: These cheap foreign cars are as exhilarating as a supercar

9 The 12 in DMC-12 was the intended price

via Pinterest

The company intended to sell the cars for $ 12,000. If that had happened, it could still be in production. That is not the number the company went with. Instead, DeLorean has set a price of $ 25,000. Raising the price more than double did the company no favor.

8 Colin Chapman, the founder of Lotus, designed the chassis

via The National

If you want to make a project successful, you have to surround yourself with successful people. That’s exactly what DeLorean did when they needed someone to design their chassis. Lotus founder Colin Chapman was responsible for this. The DMC-12 chassis has similar components to the Lotus Elan.

7 It came as an option when it debuted

via Esquire Middle East

Consumers are spoiled for choice when a new vehicle comes out. When it comes to the market, most car manufacturers offer various options to satisfy consumer tastes. When DeLorean launched its debut model, the automaker offered it as an option. A ski rack option later became available via the motor version.

6 The legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro designed it

via Pinterest

Here’s another example of how DeLorean surrounded himself with successful people in the automotive industry. When developing the DMC-12, DeLorean commissioned the legendary designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who was responsible, among other things, for the M1 design by BMW. Even gears can’t deny that the car looks really iconic after all these years.

5 doors have age-specific technology

via engine 1

One of the features that made the DMC-12 so irresistible back then was the doors that opened. Grumman Aerospace was responsible for the torsion bar and helped passengers lift and lower the door. The car was ahead of its time in many ways.

RELATED: 20 Things Elon Musk Said About Tesla’s Competition

4 boasted of a Volvo engine

via Classix.se

One of the most difficult parts an automaker faces in the production process is choosing an engine. DeLorean was no different. They considered several engine plans and even considered whether to install a rotary engine like that of a Mazda RX-7. At the end of the day, they chose a Volvo.

3 The body is made of stainless food steel

via PDF manual

In case you didn’t know, a DMC-12 has no paint on the body. Its aesthetics are based on the brushed stainless steel, which is more like the material of a restaurant kitchen counter. The best way to clean the car was gasoline, believe it or not. How is that?

2 large lots bought the replacement cars after the company folded

about Petrolicious

When a car company goes bankrupt, the cars either go to a junkyard or are sold. Fortunately for DeLorean, someone was interested in buying the rest of the vehicles. Big Lots, also known as Consolidated Stores Corporation at the time, bought and sold the cars.

1 The last one was made on Christmas Eve 1982

via CNN

Everything happened so quickly at DeLorean. John DeLorean founded the company in 1975 and ended it in 1982. The company was on a high wave in the early 1980s, but production stopped only a year later. The last DMC was produced on Christmas Eve 1982.

NEXT: 20 facts about Tesla’s rival Henrik Fisker (and his electric cars)

Next

20 Secrets Dodge was hiding in chargers and challengers

