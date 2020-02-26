[15.three Million Viewed Last Night’s CBS Information Democratic Discussion]

The final Democratic debate ahead of the South Carolina primary and Tremendous Tuesday drew hefty scores: It was viewed by a tiny a lot more than 15 million viewers.

15.3 million individuals watched the discussion on CBS whilst one more fifty percent a million people today watched on Guess, according to preliminary Nielsen info noted by CNN.

For some perspective, the to start with Democratic debate of this election cycle — hosted by NBC — was watched by 18.1 million people, and the NBC discussion very last 7 days grew to become the most watched with roughly 20 million viewers. The debates in between, however, observed smaller audiences.

Previous night’s debate was far a lot more lively (to set it mildly), with a variety of candidates going right after frontrunner Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren obtaining into it several instances with Michael Bloomberg, and Joe Biden acquired testy with the moderators more than as soon as.

The following Democratic debate — hosted by CNN and Univision — will be using spot up coming thirty day period in Arizona.