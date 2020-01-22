15 throwback pictures of Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt We can’t stop being obsessed

Their recent reunion at the SAG Awards has caused a stir online – they have almost broken the Internet open again for easy sharing. The footage in which Brad Jen watched his acceptance speech would also go viral.

The fans obviously did not master the two. They looked like the perfect Hollywood couple in the early 2000s – especially given the pictures that were available online. However, in 2005 they broke their hearts when they decided to split up and go their own way.

Since then, the two have teamed up with a few others. However, what fans are most interested in is that they are both single at the moment. Let’s go along the memory trail and think about these fallback pictures of two side by side. Have fun with the article. Let’s start!

15 The wedding

After a two-year relationship, Aniston and Pitt closed the knot in summer 2000. It was a breathtaking outdoor wedding in Malibu. At the time, they seemed to be the couple that would stay together forever.

Of course, everyone was heartbroken in 2005 when they said it was over.

14 With sting on the stage

The couple were very close to various celebrities and that includes the legendary musician Sting. The two entered the stage and celebrated their engagement. Jen even grabbed the microphone and sang along.

At that point, the couple seemed inseparable, but that would change, of course.

13 The look of love

Yes, we can say that Jen and Brad have the look of love that’s going on in the relapse photo, with Hollywood’s best.

She would find love for Jen again after Brad, but it turned out to be only temporary since the two separated in 2017 after only two years of marriage.

12 hugging on the beach

Wherever these two went, the paparazzi were sure to be nearby.

They were the “It” couple, and this continues to be the case when the fans want the two of them back together so that they can relive the moments as shown in the photo above – by the two megastars who are just warm Enjoy hug by the water.

11 About friends

In 2001 Brad Pitt appeared on Friends and it was one of the most memorable episodes titled “The One With The Rumor”.

Pitt played the role of Will, Ross’ best school friend. However, Will’s appearance brought a twist when he despised Rachel for how she treated her when she was young. We needed more episodes with Will!

10 other candidates

Another open recording of these two fans is hoping for a similar picture in the near future.

We give these two honor because they are not afraid to go out together as a couple in their days – be it in LA or on a trip.

9 Brad rocks the beard

2005 was a tough year for the couple as they went their own ways. It is believed that Jen and Brad helped each other after the split, which made it a little easier for each other.

Shortly thereafter, Pitt made the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie. We all know how the story continues after that.

8 Smile on the red carpet

In 2005, in the middle of the breakup, the term “Brangelina” trend began. The media were over Brad’s new relationship and soon they will be official.

After seven years of dating, Jolie and Pitt tied the knot in a private ceremony in France.

7 Laugh with Clooney

At the time, Brad’s career was at its best. Not only was he with the most sought-after celebrity in Hollywood, he also starred in a film alongside George Clooney, Ocean’s Eleven.

The cast made it out of the park with the film, and sequels would arise due to the box office success.

6 Table smile

Like Aniston, Brad’s marriage would turn out to be the worst. In 2016 it was announced that Brad and Angelina are going their own ways. Angelina initiated the separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

It was completed in 2019 and since then the media and fans have had a Jen and Brad meeting.

5 discovered and in love

It really doesn’t get much better than this picture as the two are seen next to each other – with Brad’s arm around Jen as she smiles from ear to ear in nothing but sheer joy.

In terms of relapse pictures, there is hardly anything better than this honest snipe.

4 having fun with your friends

Whenever they were discovered, it was as if they were always in a good mood and had nothing but joy on their faces.

This is definitely the case in this picture, as Brad does a show for the entire table while Aniston tries to play along. Strangely enough, Sting gives the situation an absolute ban on sales.

3 hugging & kissing

After the breakup, Jen went out a bit. Well-known names after Brad Pitt included John Mayer and Vince Vaughn.

Aniston also had a few rumored relationships, one of which came alongside Gerard Butler and the other Harry Morton, though none of them were ever officially confirmed.

2 More laughter on the red carpet

Similar to Jen, Brad got on a bit with each other, including recently rumored names after he separated from Jolie.

Among the top rumors are Charlize Theron – Kate Hudson, Nerl Oxman and Ella Purnell are other rumors that Who Dated Who said should have been in the mix.

1 More looks of love

It’s pretty impossible to find a bad picture of these two – it looked like true love between Pitt and Aniston during their days as a couple.

It is clear that the fans have not yet got over it, as both megastars are currently single. We expect speculation to continue over the next few months.

