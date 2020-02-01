15 times, directors on film sets went too far

Hollywood directors are very keen to offer their actors authentic performances. Many of them try unconventional techniques to push celebrities out of their comfort zones. Most of the time they get a great shot, but there are times when their methods go too far. From unbearable hours to unsafe work environments, some of our favorite stars have been put at risk while filming a movie.

Some of these films were reported to have injuries on the set, and one of them even resulted in the death of several actors. There has been unwanted progress towards actresses and big demolitions with actors.

From directors who cause tantrums to stars who face horrific abuse, these directors have committed a grave misjudgment. Although many of these films have won awards, the celebrities have horror stories to tell from their time with these directors.

15 David O. Russell made Amy Adams cry on the set of American Hustle

David O. Russell maintained his reputation for behavior on the set of the American Hustle film. GQ Magazine asked Amy Adams if the director made her cry on the set. “He has … I was really devastated on set. I mean, not every day, but most of them, ”Adams told the magazine.

14 Leonardo DiCaprio had to endure the tough conditions of Alejandro G Iñárritu on the set of the revenant

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed, according to The Telegraph, that the conditions for The Revenant were tough. “At that point, we couldn’t really open our eyes. And our fingers and camera equipment were connected. I just looked at Alejandro and said, ‘I’m all for enduring realism, but at some point nothing will be operational,” said DiCaprio.

13 Josh Trank almost got into a fist fight with Miles Teller while filming Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four became a big flop and many of the actors and crews blamed Josh Trank for the film’s death. According to CinemaBlend, the mood on the set was so tense that Trank had an argument with Miles Teller and the two almost got into a fist fight.

12 Quentin Tarantino injures Uma Thurman on the set of Kill Bill

According to the New York Times, Uma Thurman called on Quentin Tarantino for dangerous behavior on the set of Kill Bill. The actress announced that he had forced her to do a stunt. The car she was driving was broken, causing serious injuries. “Quentin and I had a huge argument and I accused him of killing myself,” said Thurman.

11 John Landis has been prosecuted for deaths on the Set Of Twilight Zone: The Movie

In Twilight Zone: The Movie, a tragedy occurred when a stunt failed and a helicopter crash killed three actors, two of whom were children. According to director Slate, John Landis has been charged with violating the Child Labor Act, but has not been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

10 Stanley Kubrick kept Shelley Duvall in isolation while filming The Shining

Stanley Kubrick was ruthless towards actress Shelley Duvall on the set of The Shining. According to Rolling Stone, he isolated her from the other performers and forced them to retake the famous baseball bat scene 127 times. “It was almost unbearable to go through work every day,” said Duvall.

9 David O. Russell had a violent fight with George Clooney on the set of the three kings

According to CinemaBlend, the tensions on the set of Three Kings were so great that George Clooney and David O. Russell had a violent scream match. The incident started when Clooney stood up for an actor O. Russell yelled at. There was almost a beating, but they both won their composure.

8 William Friedkin injured Ellen Burstyn when a stunt went wrong during the exorcist

William Friedkin demanded so much from The Exorcist that Ellen Burstyn was injured when a wire struck her on the floor and permanently injured her backbone. She told the Huffington Post: “Billy is one of those directors who work so hard to get the right mindset that I think some other considerations sometimes go by the wayside.”

7 Alfred Hitchcock abused Tippi Hedren while filming the birds

In her book Tippi, Tippi Hedren revealed that Alfred Hitchcock extremely insulted her on the set of The Birds. According to People, director Hedren said they would use mechanical birds in many scenes, but when it was time to shoot, they used real birds instead. The event traumatized the actress.

6 John Boorman almost drowned Burt Reynolds on the liberation set

John Boorman was ruthless while filming Deliverance. Burt Reynolds revealed to the Hollywood reporter that he almost drowned in one scene. “I looked around and there was a tidal wave approaching me,” said Reynolds. “I went over the waterfalls and the first thing I did was hit a stone and break my tailbone, and it still hurts to this day.”

5 Lars Von Trier made undesirable progress against Björk on the set of Dancer In The Dark

Björk used social media to report Lars Von Trier’s unwanted progress on the set of Dancer In The Dark. “After each shot, the director ran towards me and wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of the crew or alone and sometimes stroked me against my wishes for minutes,” Björk wrote.

4 David Fincher made Edward Norton beat Brad Pitt while shooting Fight Club

David Fincher urged Edward Norton to beat Brad Pitt at the fight club. According to Hollywood.com, Norton revealed: “It’s the first hit in the film and I hit him in the ear. Fincher came up to me and said,” Hit him, connect with him somewhere. “I didn’t know what I should do and I hit his ear. “

3 Bernardo Bertolucci humiliated Maria Schneider for a scene in the last tango in Paris

Bernardo Bertolucci came under fire when he changed a scene without telling Maria Schneider that Marlon Brando would hurt her. According to the Washington Post, Schneider said: “Marlon said to me, ‘Maria, don’t worry, it’s just a movie. ‘But during the scene I cried real tears, although what Marlon was doing was not real’.

2 Gene Kelly made Debbie Reynolds dance until her feet bled while singing in the rain

Gene Kelly almost drove Debbie Reynolds crazy. The Telegraph reported that the filming of the song “Good Morning” ran from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. “My feet bled from hours of abuse,” Reynolds said. “I could not move.”

1 The cast of the chainsaw massacre Hated Tobe Hooper

Tobe Hooper created terrible conditions for the actors and actresses on the set of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. According to The Daily Telegraph, Hooper admitted: “At the end of the shoot, everyone hated me. It took years to restore these friendships, but I knew what I needed to get, ”he said once.

