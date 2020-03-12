15 times, “large” phrases have been used in brackets to refer to the coronavirus

Democrats have resisted their attacks on GOP members by using what they consider to be “offensive” and “terminated” to refer to the new coronavirus, but have apparently ignored the many times the media have used the same phrases.

As concerns about the new coronavirus continue to unfold, Democrats have been attacking people who say they use “mustache” and “racist” phrases to refer to the disease. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), for example, recently apologized to household minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who referred to the condition as “Chinese coronavirus.”

“The huge statements that spread misinformation and blame Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus, make us less certain. @GOPLeader has to delete this Tweets and apologize immediately,” he said in a tweet. Retweeted by Outstanding Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY):

Huge statements spreading misinformation and blaming Asians and the Asian American community for #coronavirus make us less certain. @GOPLeader should delete this tweet and apologize immediately. pic.twitter.com/twzCcVAWDH

– Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 10, 2020

Other notable progressives exploited what they consider to be offensive descriptions of the virus, with some, such as Democratic Coalition co-founder Scott Dworkin calling McCarthy a “racist”:

If you label coronavirus as “Chinese” coronavirus, you are racist. It’s so simple. Stop playing politics with the coronavirus. You won’t re-brand it, you won’t use it for your BS propaganda and you’re sure as hell no one will fool you. @GOPLeader is racist. https://t.co/51NoFFsTKm

– Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 10, 2020

Even MSNBC’s Chris Hayes even needed Rep. Paul Gosar (D-AZ) to refer to the disease as the “Wuhan virus”, calling the descriptor “surprisingly dirty”:

Just amazingly dirty to call it the Wuhan virus. https://t.co/cMrsA59xTH

– Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 9, 2020

Democrats’ new outrage from GOP members using what they consider to be problematic descriptions of the virus ignores the well-documented history of establishment media with the phrases “Chinese Coronavirus”, “Chinese virus”, “China Coronavirus,” “Wuhan virus,” and “Wuhan Coronavirus” repeatedly.

CNN:

“Vaccine for new Chinese coronavirus in the works”

“China confirms that Wuhan virus can be spread by humans”

The Washington Post:

“First case of potentially fatal Chinese coronavirus in USA is confirmed in Washington state”

“Chinese coronavirus infections, deaths increase fifth in United States.”

Los Angeles Times:

“CDC says Chinese coronavirus outbreak has hit US shores”

BuzzFeed:

The first case of Chinese coronavirus has hit the United States, CDC Reports

Reuters:

“Japan confirms case of new Chinese virus, spread is important”

“With Wuhan virus genetic code in hand, scientists start working on a vaccine”

CNBC:

“CDC and Homeland Security begin analyzing Chinese coronavirus at three major U.S. airports as outbreaks spread across Asia.”

BBC:

China’s “coronavirus” spreads before symptoms develop

Foreign policy:

“The Wuhan virus: how to stay safe”

USA Today:

“Something much sooner than the Wuhan virus causes them to be near you”

Bloomberg:

“10-year-old fears Wuhan virus could spread unnoticed”

NPR:

“Answer your questions about Wuhan Coronavirus”

Business Insider:

“These are the symptoms of Wuhan’s deadly coronavirus and when you should be concerned”

McCarthy responded to his criticisms by providing a handful of screenshots of various news outlets using similar phrases.

“Coronavirus is a disease originating in China, made worse by a communist party that rejected U.S. help in containing it,” he said. “This is why Dems and the media called it” Chinese coronavirus “for weeks”:

Here we go again. → Democrats are trying to make political points by shouting at racist Republicans.

Coronavirus is a disease that is originally from China, made worse by a communist party that rejected U.S. help in containing it.

This is why Dems and the media called it “Chinese coronavirus” for weeks. pic.twitter.com/Km1rdn1R47

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 11, 2020

Critics also point out that associating the virus with its source of origin is a long-term practice.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday:

“The WHO has been assessing this outbreak right away, and we are deeply concerned about both the alarming levels of diffusion and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction” – @ DrTedros # COVID19

– World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO), March 11, 2020

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is “deeply concerned about the alarming levels of diffusion and severity.”

“Therefore, we have made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” said Ghebreyesus.