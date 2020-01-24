15 useless pickups that collapse under pressure

There is no question that the automotive world simply cannot get enough of their pickups. This is because these vehicles provide the most performance that is useful for completing tasks. However, this does not mean that every truck is good as there are many pickups that are associated with a variety of problems. These problems usually cause their trucks to become immensely weak, which in turn causes buyers to avoid them.

After all that has been said so far, in this article we will look at 15 unusable trucks that will collapse under pressure. It is crucial that these trucks come from different manufacturers and will continue to be on the market in recent years. Both older and newer vehicles are discussed. Ultimately, all these trucks have in common that they lack the ability to be strong and reliable.

Let’s get this show on the way without further delay!

15 2019 Ford Ranger

via fogler ford

The 2019 Ford Ranger could have been a fantastic truck as the manufacturer clearly tends to make it. Frankly, however, this pickup is pretty weak because it doesn’t cope well with the working conditions. It is obvious that the manufacturer did not spend enough time on it during construction.

14 2013 Suzuki equator

via cargurus

The 2013 Suzuki equator is often forgotten by car enthusiasts, as this manufacturer does not normally drive on the road of a pickup. However, this truck is definitely one to remember, but not for good reasons. This truck is susceptible to many engine and steering problems, which makes driving dangerous.

RELATED: 9 Used Pickups You Shouldn’t Buy (And 11 Worth Each Dollar)

13 2016 Honda Ridgeline

via Wikipedia

The 2016 Honda Ridgeline is really a pickup that should definitely be avoided. From the beginning of his time in the primary market, it was known that there were major problems with the transmission and interior accessories. This makes it a common vehicle that can be seen in the workshop.

12 2018 Toyota Tacoma

about wuwm

It would be advisable to look beyond the Toyota Tacoma 2018 as this pickup is associated with far too many problems. According to carcomplaints.com, this vehicle is best known for its immense failure. It doesn’t help that it’s also a rather weak truck, so it’s definitely not a good thing to do the job.

11 2006 Chevrolet SSR

via hagerty

It’s hard to figure out why Chevrolet ever invented the SSR in 2006. This “pickup” lacks any real amount of power because it is extremely small. You should definitely have taken a different route with this car as it is one of the most despised vehicles that have ever come to us. Therefore it must be avoided today.

RELATED: 18 Models That Completely Ruined Chevrolets Street Cred

10 GMC Canyon 2016

by car and driver

The GMC Canyon 2016 is a pickup that the manufacturer wants to take back. Although this series has been very successful over the years, there is no question that this particular truck is a lemon. This is due to the fact that it is immensely weak in terms of its overall structure, making it have big problems.

9 2019 Nissan Frontier

via guide auto

The 2019 Nissan Frontier would still get rather bad reviews from critics, which is understandable. This manufacturer simply did not build this truck with the necessary care because it already has structural problems and delays in steering. For this reason, it would make a lot of sense not to include this car in your collection.

8 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

via continental subaru

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 does not do a good job of tracking the success of its legendary series. This is due to the fact that there are simply too many problems with the engine and transmission. Therefore, it is not a truck that does the job well, so it should be avoided entirely.

7 2017 Ford F-150

by car and driver

The 2017 Ford F-150 is definitely a pickup that has received a lot of criticism since entering the primary market. This is due to the clear fact that it was simply built in a terrible way. As a result, it has a lot of problems when it comes to the engine and suspensions. So it breaks down pretty easily.

6 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

via Wikipedia

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class entered the automotive world with immense hype. This is probably due to the fact that this manufacturer has been able to build some really wonderful cars over the years. However, it is clear that they should stay away from building trucks as this pickup has had far too many problems.

RELATED: 10 Pickup Trucks Harder Than A Ford F-150 (And 10 Eats For Breakfast)

5 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

via St. Louis mail order

At the beginning of the life cycle of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in 2019, significant problems would arise. There would be a number of recalls very early, which of course made this heavy truck extremely weak. Therefore, it is advisable not to buy this rather expensive pickup, since it is clearly not worth the money.

4 2018 RAM 1500

via buhler dodge

The 2018 RAM 1500 is definitely a pickup that simply does not meet the expectations that were originally placed on it. Usually these trucks are very solid when used in working conditions, but this just doesn’t follow this trend. Unfortunately, this is due to considerable engine and handling problems.

3 2019 Toyota Tundra

via youtube

The 2019 Toyota Tundra has certainly already lost buyers’ interest as it has significant steering and engine problems. This has definitely lost value, so the manufacturer has a lot to regret with it. It’s frankly such a shame, as these trucks are usually known to do the job.

2 2015 GMC Sierra 1500

about the car connection

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 would be one of the worst cars of its year of release because its overall structure is clearly far too weak. As a result, it hasn’t aged very well either, so buying used ones isn’t a good option. This truck is simply not built for the toughest working conditions, so it is not worth buying it.

1 2005 Dodge Ram Daytona

via youtube

To conclude this list, let’s take a look at the 2005 special edition of Dodge Ram Daytona. Many people were initially fascinated by this truck because it should offer a high level of power and speed. However, it is obvious that this truck would become immensely weak as it simply wasn’t built with enough care at the end of the day.

Sources: autowise.com, caranddriver.com, usnews.com

NEXT: The toughest cars and trucks under $ 20,000

Next

20 Secrets Dodge was hiding in chargers and challengers

