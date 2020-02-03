15 ways in which she marries to mark Consuelo’s work

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos set the bar particularly high in marriage just because they do it so well. Every couple has their own way of working behind closed doors and in the last interviews Ripa admitted that it was anything but easy. They are one of the few Hollywood couples who are not afraid to recognize that relationships work, and they also have the right that neither is perfect.

This is revolutionary in the world of Hollywood fame, and that’s why it is Kelly Ripa when someone gives us advice that we will listen to. The presenter does not hold back when it comes to expressing her love for Consuelos, who is known for his villainous tendencies in Riverdale. Nor does she hold back because of her or his imperfections.

Here are 15 ways the two of them can make sure that their marriage is the love forever that we all want in our lives.

15 Marriage is a marathon that requires hard work and perseverance

Ripa was quoted as saying that marriage is not a “sprint” and that it requires hard work, determination, and a lot of compromise. Neither of them paints a picture of the perfect marriage, but they do state exactly how much work they put into the marriage so that it works well most of the time.

14 There is nothing you could call it that

So far there has only been one time when Ripa and Consuelos ended their relationship. They put on their make-up and then ran away the next day. To this day, fans do not know the reason for the short break in their romance. Whatever caused the very short breakup, it was obviously not worth calling it over.

13 True love also exists for non-believers like Kelly Ripa

When she first saw her husband’s photo, she said during an interview with Sirius XM Radio: “When I saw him, the photo of him, I saw my whole future with him – the way I saw it.”

Although she didn’t believe in love at first sight, Consuelos considers her to be the one who changed her mind about it.

12 Don’t judge a book by its cover … Ripa didn’t think she would like her husband’s alpha male personality

When she first worked with him on the set of All My Children in 1995, Rippa didn’t think Consuelos would be the type she’d fall in love with. However, it proves that you should never judge a book by its cover because she fell in love with it almost instantly.

11 You are not afraid to be honest in public

The two seem to love each other totally and that’s because they are. Ripa is definitely not afraid to leave her husband a flirty comment or two on his social media posts, and he doesn’t hesitate to praise his beautiful wife on his own pages.

10 Nothing is a competition between them

Among their other relationship tips, the two indicated that nothing is very competitive between them. Aside from occasional playful moments, they actually work together to achieve common goals and support each other in their individual endeavors.

9 Sometimes old school is the best: both recognize their connection in the style of 1950

Consuelos said: “If he were in the 1950s, he would be perfectly happy.” Each pair always has a different style than the other, but these two have found something that works. Consuelos has also described him and his wife as “super partners in crime”.

8 You can work together towards shared interests

And by common interests we mean that they literally work together on common projects. Milojo is their production company, named after their children. While they each have their own jobs, they also make sure to share common interests that keep them connected.

7 They keep talking while they’re separated

Ripa claims that the two of them keep talking when they’re apart. Whether it’s about what’s going on in the course of their day or small interests, the fact that they have so much in common strengthens their bond.

6 Sharing a love for similar hobbies (like tanning) keeps their conversations interesting

Tanning is a recognized hobby for both as they feel most attractive with a fresh, golden tan. In addition to tanning, both appreciate their common interest in sports and politics. You often talk about these issues. The advice here is simple: communicate!

5 Sometimes defending your partner’s honor (even on social networks) means the most

Both are known to defend each other even though they are meant by “fans”. Consuelos recently sent back a remark about such a “fan”. After a troll claimed that his wife should not be wearing a bikini at her age, Consuelos sent back a wallop from an excavation and encouraged and supported his wife (again).

4 date nights must have a place in every respect, time for each other is important

Another secret that Ripa has revealed about creating a marriage is regular dating. Gaining time for your significant other is something that many strive for, but Kelly says it is absolutely necessary to give a partner the time and attention they deserve.

3 But that doesn’t mean you can’t give each other some space

It is not always easy to give your spouse space, especially when one person needs attention and the other needs some air to breathe. However, Ripa and Consuelos have found a balance that is undoubtedly facilitated by solving their problems instead of resorting to extremes.

2 Maturity goes hand in hand with knowing when to compromise

Rippa also admits that marriage is compromised. Rather than staying in a stalemate, the “work” the moderator talks about so much sometimes means calming the other person down.

While it should always be give and take, compromising requires maturity and patience.

1 It is a constant learning experience that offers no room for perfectionism

Finally, Ripa says about their relationship that none of them are perfect, which may be the biggest surprise when it comes to this famous couple. It is easy for fans to believe that what they see is absolutely flawless, but Ripa and Conseulos admit that they are both constantly working to live together successfully. You always learn.

