15-year-old boy, Crawley, arrested on suspicion of abduction after “ catching women on the street ”

A 15-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested after two women were “seized while walking” in Broadfield.

The first victim said he was seized on December 21, 2019 while walking in the underpass that leads from The Acorn under Creasy’s Drive to Carmen Walk.

Police were then informed that a second woman was arrested along the way between Pelham Place and Trefoil Crescent at around 11:30 p.m. on December 23, 2019.

The two women were able to escape unharmed.

The teenager interviewed on the attacks was arrested on two counts of attempted abduction.

He was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an attack on an elderly man and woman inside their home in Fulham Close last Thursday (January 30).

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Sussex police previously said the 70-year-old couple answered the door at 9:45 p.m. to find a stranger with a stick.

The assailant broke inside, allegedly struck the man in the face before fleeing with the man’s wallet.

Crawley District Commander, Chief Inspector Shane Baker, said, “We conducted a number of investigative trails for each of the three incidents, which included covert and overt police activity.

“We have had a number of specialized patrols and an increased police presence in the Broadfield area as the investigation progresses.

“We believe these ongoing investigations can be linked and we would ask anyone with information to share this information with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 citing the Hubble operation.

Do you have a story? Send an email to mylondonnewsdesk@reachplc.com.

Want more Crawley news? Click here.

.