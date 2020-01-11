15-year-old boy killed in hit and run hit at Pico Rivera; detained person of interest

Loading...

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) – A 15-year-old boy died after a hit and run hit on Friday afternoon at an intersection in Pico Rivera, authorities said.

Four pedestrians were crossing a pedestrian crossing on Paramount Boulevard and Slauson Avenue around 3 p.m. when one of them was hit by a truck that did not stop, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The driver continued east on Slauson Avenue as witnesses noted the vehicle’s license plate number, investigators said.

The 15-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s statement, and then died at the medical center. His identity has not been revealed.

Shortly after the collision, authorities said Whittier police helped the sheriff’s assistants locate the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.

A person of interest has been arrested, officials said. The individual has not been publicly identified.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Marquez traffic detective at the Sheriff’s Pico Rivera station at (562) 949-2421. Anonymous counseling can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

