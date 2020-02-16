[15-yr-previous-boy-charged-in-little-village-taking-pictures-that-wounded-fourteen-year-aged-female]

A 15-12 months-previous boy has been charged in relationship with a shooting Saturday in Small Village that wounded a 14-calendar year-aged woman.

The boy, whose title is not remaining unveiled since he is a juvenile, was charged with a felony rely of reckless discharge of a firearm as perfectly as unlawful use of a weapon by another person below the age of 18, Chicago police explained. He is due in juvenile court docket Sunday.

The taking pictures transpired about 1: 15 p.m. within an condominium making near 24th Street and Troy Ave., in which a 14-calendar year-aged girl was with a 15-yr-old “male acquaintance” who was managing a gun, law enforcement explained.

She was shot in the cheek when the weapon went off, police claimed. The female was taken to Stroger Medical center in truthful affliction, and the boy was in custody Saturday afternoon.

Police to begin with had explained the capturing appeared to be accidental, but there had been no official dedication.