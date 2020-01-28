150 deaths on the 10th day of Op Selamat | Malaysia

An employee of the Malaysian Highway Authority monitors the flow of traffic along several highways at the headquarters in Bangi on June 3, 2019. – Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, January 28 – There have been 138 fatal road accidents with 150 deaths that have been recorded nationwide within 10 days of Op Selamat 16/2020 since it was launched on January 18 in connection with the Chinese New Year.

According to Datuk Azisman Alias, head of the traffic investigation and enforcement department in Bukit Aman, motorcyclists and pillion riders were the most common fatalities with 102 deaths.

He said Selangor had the most deaths with 25 cases, followed by Johor (17), Sarawak (16), Kedah (13) and 12 cases each in Pahang and Kelantan.

“During this period, 15,341 traffic accidents involving 22,770 vehicles were recorded,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azisman, a total of 261,790 subpoenas were issued to offenders, 165,099 or 63.1 percent of them for crimes, including using a cell phone while driving, hitting traffic lights, accelerating, driving in the emergency lane, and overtaking on the double line ,

Op Selamat 16/2020 ends on February 1st. – Bernama