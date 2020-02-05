$ 154.7 million bet on Super Bowl at Nevada sports books – Boston Herald

By WAYNE PARRY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Nevada gamblers have wagered $ 154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl, an increase over last year but still among the highest set in 2018.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board released its Super Bowl gambling figures on Tuesday, a day later than expected, due to technical issues with one of its licensees collecting and reporting gambling data.

The totals of Nevada were the highest in the nation, where 14 states now legally offer sports bets. The 190 sports books won nearly $ 18.8 million there, for a hold percentage of 12.1%.

The amount wagered in Nevada was an increase from last year’s figure of $ 145.9 million, but it lagged behind the $ 158.5 million wagered at the 2018 Super Bowl.

The bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada, known as the ‘handle’, was three times higher than in New Jersey, the second largest sports betting market. New Jersey casinos and horse races raised $ 54.2 million, an increase of $ 34.8 million. But the 10 sports books from New Jersey and 19 mobile sports games lost $ 4.28 million to the game, for a negative hold percentage of 7.8%.

Pennsylvania, which published its own figures on Tuesday, processed $ 30.7 million in Super Bowl bets, which led to a loss of $ 3.3 million for sports books.

Mississippi supervisors reported having taken $ 6.7 million in bets on this year’s game, but they didn’t immediately calculate how much of that was paid out to customers who made winning bets.

In Rhode Island, with the New England Patriots not in the Super Bowl for the first time in four years, gamblers showed less interest in gambling on someone other than Tom Brady. The $ 5.5 million bet was about 84% of the $ 6.5 million deployed last year when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rhode Island sports books had a hold percentage of 14.6%. That is good for around $ 805,000 for the sports books, of which about half goes to the state. Last year when the Patriots won, the sports books lost $ 2.3 million.

West Virginia took almost $ 3.9 million in bets on the big game, an increase of $ 2.8 million a year ago. It did not immediately provide information about the hold percentage.

Delaware lost $ 229,000 on the $ 2.1 million bets wagered. Oregon took almost $ 2 million in bets and retained around $ 150,000.

Several other states, including New York and New Mexico, said they do not calculate Super Bowl bets separately.

Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Baltimore and Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

