16 American cars, trucks, and SUVs that will be discontinued very soon

The auto industry is not static. New models come every year and practically all automaker models need to change some of their elements. Sometimes a few additional items are added to the options list, or it may be just as important to get a full redesign or even have a new model in the lineup. In addition, automakers go through an annual process of phasing out models whose sales have not met expectations or have exceeded their useful lives.

One of the reasons that a vehicle is slipped out of the showrooms is the changing taste of customers. However, it is difficult to explain whether the vehicles are selling poorly because they do not meet people’s needs, or they are not selling well because they do not have the right properties.

In this article, we present 16 American, once beloved cars that are phasing out, but are still in showrooms.

16 Buick Cascada

The Buick Cascada, launched in the United States in 2015 and launched in early 2016, played its role perfectly in the portfolio. However, sales have been negligible since its first production. It is discontinued because the company wants to focus on high-volume segments and increase its speed.

15 Buick LaCrosse

The Buick LaCrosse is a full-size premium sedan that performs better than the compact Buick Verano and mid-size Buick shelf. Indeed, this vehicle is a well-designed, nice-to-drive luxury car. The discontinuation of the Buick LaCrosse will prompt GM’s Buick subsidiary to go one step further to become an all-SUV brand.

14 Cadillac ATS

The Cadillac ATS sedan was discontinued due to some considerations such as extensive factory upgrades and retrofits to prepare for the next generation of Cadillac sedans. The ATS sedan, which has been sold for five years, is popular with many critics and owners, but has not received enough attention in competition with vehicles such as the BMW 3 Series.

13 Cadillac CTS

The CTS is a medium-sized luxury vehicle with a firm, absorbent handling and precise handling. According to the Cadillac Society, Cadillac will cease production of the CTS to make room for the CT5. The Cadillac CTS was introduced in 2003. The CTS is not replaced directly. Instead, the smaller CT5 and the larger CT6 are introduced.

12 Cadillac XTS

The Cadillac XTS, a full-size luxury car from the GM luxury division, was built on a larger version of the Epsilon II platform. According to Motor1, the Cadillac XTS was discontinued in October 2019 due to the closure of the Oshawa, Canada plant where the XTS was built.

11 Chevrolet Corvette C6

The Chevrolet Corvette C6 is a fast, powerful, old-fashioned and purely American sports car from Chevrolet. Compared to its predecessor, the C6 had a new and improved interior. It was discontinued because General Motors wanted to focus more on the improvement and planned to introduce the next generation as a mid-engine sports car.

10 Chevrolet Cruze

According to USA Today, production of the Chevrolet Cruze was stopped in March 2019 due to a cost reduction plan. Like so many other car brands, Chevrolet has realized that the profit today is in the production of crossovers and SUVs. An indirect replacement for Chevrolet Cruze will be offered to customers shortly.

9 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel

Chevrolet offered a diesel engine option for its Equinox crossover, i.e. H. Chevrolet Equinox Diesel. The Chevrolet Equinox Diesel is discontinued due to its low sales and low consumption rate for the diesel / all-wheel drive combination. Customers who want all-wheel drive have to order their new crossover with a petrol engine.

8 Chevrolet Volt

Production of the Chevrolet Volt was discontinued because “consumer preferences for SUVs have changed,” said CBS News. The Volt is missing because of its combination of useful electrical range and gas engine. A year after the Volt ended, Chevrolet added a high-speed charging system that made it easier to use the promised 53 miles of electric driving.

7 Ford C-Max

Ford discontinued C-max production due to a sharp drop in sales. Ford is pursuing a far-reaching strategy to restore viability in Europe. There will be a switch to a two-shift operation pattern, in which night shift production will be discontinued. Ford says it wants to build sustainably profitable business in Germany and Europe.

6 Ford Fiesta

According to USA Today, Ford has stopped producing Fiesta, Fusion, Taurus and C-Max to pave the way for new trucks and SUVs. Indeed, the Ford Fiesta was unusually entertaining and refined for a small vehicle. Ford made this decision to focus on its SUV, crossover and truck lineups in North America.

5 Ford Flex

This has been deleted to attract more buyers to the New for 2020 Explorer. We think that was a bad decision. The Ford Flex is a luxury car, the seats in the third row of which offer much more space than the newer models of some competitors. The hiring of the Flex also resulted in job losses at the Ford plant in Oakville.

4 Ford bull

The last Ford Taurus was thrown off the assembly line in March because the automaker plans to replace 75% of its range with the same types of innovations by the end of 2020. As Mark LaNeve, Vice President Ford, US Marketing, Sales “Taurus broke new ground in the beginning and we are grateful for its role in our portfolio.”

3 GMC Terrain Diesel

The GMC Terrain Diesel was discontinued because General Motors wanted to drop the diesel engine for the 2020 model year. As we’ve seen in the news, GM has removed all-wheel drive for 2020 from diesel-powered cars. One reason for this decision was the low demand for this vehicle.

2 Lincoln MKC

Although the MKC was the automaker’s best-selling car in China, U.S. sales fell 15 percent through May 2018. Lincoln ceased production of the MKC and replaced it with the Corsair, which is available for the 2020 model year. It will attract more competitive brand buyers than any other Lincoln car.

1 Lincoln MKT

This was another luxury crossover that offered three rows of seats with up to seven seats. As we said about the Ford Taurus, the Lincoln MKT was discontinued as part of a larger Ford strategic plan to replace 75 percent of its cars by the end of 2020.

