16 cheap sports cars changed people spectacularly

Nowadays, new cars generally look pretty much the same, especially in the commuter car market segment. Meanwhile, super sports cars that actually stand out from the crowd cost an arm and a leg, making them worth daydreaming in the afternoon, but not really driving for most people.

But there are a lot of gears looking for a sports car that looks good, drives great and doesn’t break the bank. Fortunately, in the modern Internet age, aftermarket support for changes that can help bring a cheap sports car up to date has become numerous, affordable, and increasingly reliable.

But not every modding project is going to be great – there are just a lot of fast and angry wannabe models being hacked that no one should ever drive. On the other hand, some of the chosen ones actually turn out to be spectacular. Keep scrolling for 16 cheap sports cars that have been spectacularly modified.

16 Legit TT

via 6SpeedOnline

The first-generation Audi TT remains one of the best offers on the used market, especially when it is equipped with 225-hp turbo four-wheel drive, six-speed and Quattro all-wheel drive. But some simple modifications like a front intercooler, a big brake kit, an improved suspension (especially a thicker rear pendulum rod) and wheels can make a TT a real Canyon carver in no time.

15 lane ready

via Pinterest

When it comes to cheap sports cars, the Mazda Miata rules the rest area. Mazda’s recipe remains the same these days, although earlier cars like the one above are easier to work with because they are mechanically and electronically simpler. With a hardtop, wide wheels, some subtle fender flares and a roll cage, this Miata looks like it’s ready for a fun track time.

14 2.5RSTI

via Subiefest California

Subaru didn’t send the first generation Subaru Impreza in its WRX and STI forms to the U.S. market, but that didn’t stop many 2.5RS owners from getting their cars up to STI level. Fortunately, parts for early Impreza models are easy to find and relatively interchangeable, so 2.5 RSTI swaps look great like this and don’t break the bank.

13 The ultimate driving machine

via drive-my

Probably the only car that best embodies the BMW slogan “The Ultimate Driving Machine” is the E36 M3. Sure, the E30 M3 could cost more, but in reality it’s underwhelmed. The E36 has a silky smooth inline six, a perfect balance and can be easily modified with details such as improved wheels, a carbon fiber hood and some Dinan power parts to make it a legitimate competitor with much stronger cars when cornering tightly.

RELATED: 20 People Modifying Cheap Cars (Now They Are Worth A Fortune)

12 Get on the plate

via Modbargains’ blog

The main differences between the E36 and the M3 of the E46 generation lie in the appearance and comfort of the creatures. The engine under the hood is largely the same – but at a speed that has been increased above 1,000 rpm to increase overall performance. The E46 also weighs a bit more, so trimming the grease with mods like light wheels can make a big difference in this case.

11 poor man’s NSX

over the super street

The original Acura NSX is one of those cars that will keep its value forever and make it out of reach of most fans. But the Toyota MR2 has earned the nicknames “Poor Man’s NSX” and “Poor Man’s Ferrari” because of its low curb weight and mid-engine design. In addition, small additions such as wheels, brakes and chassis improvements can make a big difference and turn the MR2 into a “mid-range man NSX”.

10 What is it?

via Flickr

Most people would not recognize an Eagle Talon when it came by on the street and would probably misidentify it as a kind of Mitsubishi Eclipse variant. And the recipe is similar, with a powerful turbo engine and all-wheel drive. This Talon is as clean as it gets, the perfect combination of mods like wheels, tidy body and a charge air cooler on the front.

9 Grand Tourer

via Pinterest

It was once that the Porsche 928 should completely replace the 911. With a water-cooled V8 under the hood, however, he repelled Porsche purists, which is why the 911 remains on the market to this day. Nevertheless, a gearbox mounted at the rear means that the 928 has an almost perfect weight distribution. Some quick modifications and weight reductions can quickly make these Porsche, which are cheaper than dirt, real performers.

RELATED: 17 Stunning Images of Modified Ferrari Testarossas

8 Again

via WOB Cars

The 1990s and early 2000s were a great time for Japanese sports cars. The Honda S2000 was one of the best of the best. From the factory, the S2000 was equipped with the most powerful motor in a street car, a limited slip differential, a sophisticated gear shift and perfect balance. However, some track-specific mods were also asked, as shown above.

7 Drop In A V8

via Park Place Ltd

Porsche has a long tradition of building cheaper sports cars, as well as the 911 and a handful of super sports cars, as the Cayman and Boxster prove today. But one of the coolest was the 914, which had a mid-engine over 20 years before the Boxster. Porsche snobs scoffs at its VW engine, so getting into a V8 is always a good idea – and improved wheels are a necessity right away.

6 Sung Kangs Fugu Z

via autoblog

Everyone knows that Paul Walker was a real gearbox, although another star of the Fast and Furious brand has also appeared as a car fan: Sung Kang. Its state-of-the-art Datsun 240Z is equipped with an inline six from an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R (minus the twin turbo) and a subtle body kit, wide wheels and all possible weight reductions. One can say with certainty that it is just perfect.

RELATED: 20 Ugly Modified Japanese Cars We Would Never Drive

5 Leave it to the professionals

via Motor Authority

It is now easy to find a 2015 Ford Mustang on the used dollar market, making it one of the best deals on the market. Aftermarket modding companies like Roush are also very happy to be able to offer all types of upgrades, from new bikes and aerodynamics to fully-fledged supercharged superstructures with wild horsepower.

4 twin-turbo Camaro

via YouTube

Perhaps the best thing about today’s world of aftermarket auto tuning is that computer-aided design and CNC machining make the manufacturing quality for non-OEM parts as good, if not better, than for parts that cars are factory-fitted with. People who want to run their Camaros on two turbochargers can do so without worrying that their turbos will explode with high performance after just a few days of fun.

3 Under the skin

via YouTube

Most wraps look awful on most cars, although it can be said with certainty that a Porsche Cayman with an exterior design inspired by the legendary livery of the Gulf Oil Corporation will usually look good. But the best part of this Cayman is below the surface, where a V8 engine lurks behind the passenger compartment and delivers up to 424 hp – on the wheels! No wonder Matt Farah loved it.

2 rally lights, rally life

about AutoEvolution

The modern era of aftermarket fun has progressed so far that many people are now taking their $ 100,000 Porsches and turning them into rally buildings. As crazy as that may sound, the proletariat can do the same with more sensible cars than the base platform, as this sick, matte green Miata, made in the off-road style, proves.

1 The original

via Quattro Daily

If someone wants to lift a small, cheap sports car and turn it into an off-road vehicle, why not start with the original, an Audi Quattro? While a real original Quattro can be prohibitively expensive, a Coupé Quattro pops up for sale every now and then and they are as cheap as possible! They are also perfectly prepared to receive a suspension lift, some knotty tires and why not a snorkel too!

Sources: Autoblog, The Drive, Bring a Trailer and Wikipedia.

NEXT: 20 extremely expensive sports cars modified by humans … bad

Next

15 sports cars that look good (but don’t drive)

