16 December convict moves Delhi court, seeks FIR against law enforcement for alleged prison assault

New Delhi: Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the 4 dying row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking registration of an FIR versus two police constables for allegedly physically assaulting him when he was lodged at Mandoli jail very last calendar year.

The court of Main Metropolitan Magistrate, Karkardooma has fastened Pawan’s complaint for listening to on Thursday at 2 PM, lawyer AP Singh, counsel for the condemned prisoner, mentioned.

The criticism seeks a course to the SHO of Harsh Vihar Police Station to sign-up the FIR from constable Anil Kumar and yet another unknown law enforcement constable.

The grievance claimed that considering the fact that Pawan is to be hanged quickly, it is important to make it possible for him to show up as a witness for determining each policemen.

The legal complaint alleged that Pawan was poorly overwhelmed up by the two constables on July 26 and 29, 2019 when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail in East Delhi.

It further mentioned he was then taken care of at Guru Teg Bahadur government medical center in Shahdara for his alleged head harm and had received 14 stitches and seeks registration of the FIR in opposition to the two policemen beneath penal provisions relating to physical assault.

Previously, on March 5, yet another Delhi court docket presided in excess of by More Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana had issued fresh new black warrants for the execution of the 4 demise row convicts together with Pawan Kumar Gupta on March 20 at 5.30 am.

The dying row convicts are Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31).

A 23-calendar year-outdated physiotherapy intern, who came to be recognised as ‘Nirbhaya’ (fearless), was gang raped and savagely assaulted in a transferring bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. She died a fortnight immediately after the incident.

Six people, including the 4 convicts and a juvenile, ended up named as accused. Ram Singh, the sixth accused, allegedly fully commited suicide in Tihar jail days after the demo began in the case.

The juvenile was produced in 2015 just after paying three decades in a correctional house.

