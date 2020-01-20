16 Little-known facts about Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman is one of the most successful Olympic athletes the United States has ever sent to the Olympics. She took part in two Olympic Games, in 2012 in London and in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, and was a leading member of the Fierce Five and Final Five teams, which won gold in both team programs this year. Simply put, she is one of the best in her sport and has definitely helped win many gold medals.

In addition, Aly Raisman has been involved in many other things outside of the world of gymnastics. In this list, we look at some little-known facts about Raisman, including the time before millions of people at the Olympics and behind the scenes. Unlike some athletes at the Olympics, not much is known about her and she hasn’t turned her Olympic career into a massive film or television success, but she’s done very well since the competition.

16 oldest member of Team USA

At the age of 22, Aly Raisman was the oldest member of the USA team that won the gold medal in 2016. The team consisted of Simone Biles [19], Laurie Hernandez [16], Madison Kocian [19] and Gavvy Douglas [20]. The so-called Final Five won the team event in Rio de Janeiro.

15 team captain

While Simone Biles got all the attention for winning four gold medals, it was Aly Raisman who led the 2016 Olympic Games as team captain. It was not her first time at an Olympiad and since she was the oldest, she was the perfect choice to take the lead in the team.

14 Your nickname

During the Olympic Games in Rio, Aly Raisman got a nickname from her team. She was called “grandma” because she told the other younger girls to keep it calm and go to bed on time, and pretty much the mother figure they needed. Simone Biles is attributed to her grandmother’s reputation.

13 Six medals at the Olympic Games

While everyone is focused on the team event, Aly Raisman is a very accomplished gymnast and has won a total of six Olympic medals in two Olympic Games. In 2012 she won gold in team and floor exercises as well as bronze in the bar and in 2016 she won silver medals in all-round and floor exercises.

12 She danced with the stars

Aly Raisman brought her gymnastics skills to the ballroom in season 16 of Dancing With the Stars. She partnered with two-time champion Mark Ballas, who finished fourth overall. She got the perfect score of 30 for her rumba in week 9 in the semi-finals.

11 A well-coordinated performance

During her floor final at the 2012 Olympic Games, Aly Raisman appeared with the title “Hava Nagila” and dedicated her appearance to the eleven Israeli Olympic athletes who were lost at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich. She is proud of her legacy and made a big statement on the world stage.

10 She loves dogs

Like many young women, Aly is a dog lover and has three of them. Their names are Magic, Coco and Gibson and they play a big role in their Instagram pictures. The white dogs even get FaceTime with Raisman if it is away from them in the long term so that they are not missed too much.

9 A body problem

In 2015 Aly Raisman featured in the ESPN Body Issue. But it is not such a magazine, it shows the strength of the athletes and the muscles they need to compete. The issue also included Dallas Friday, a pro wakeboarder, Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL player, and Kevin Love, an NBA player.

8 She is a model

Many athletes turn to endorsement after completing their careers, and Aly Raisman is no different. She became a model for the Aeropostale clothing line and was part of her 2016 back-to-school campaign for the brand with some comfortable clothing. She was even able to show how to do the balancing act in jeans.

7 She has her own socks

The gold medal Raisman also has its own sock line. She partnered with FEAT, a lifestyle brand that sells fashionable socks, and made her own designs, including a couple that showed her stressed parents, a piece of the viral video that was stressed by her parents worldwide during her appearance has been.

6 She is an angel recruit

Aly Raisman made her film debut in 2019 when she made a cameo appearance when Charlie’s Angels restarted as an angel recruit. So far it has been her own television or film role as she has focused more on fashion than taking on a role as a film star later in her career.

5 girls like you

In 2018 she also appeared in the Maroon 5 song “Girls Like You”. The song featured Cardi B and the video featured many women making cameos, including Gal Gadot, known as Wonder Woman, Jennifer Lopez, Chloe Kim, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, Ellen, and Danica Patrick.

4 cover picture

In 2012, Raisman and the women’s Olympic team were featured on the front page of Sports Illustrated magazine. This is a huge deal because it was the first time that an entire Olympic team was featured on the magazine’s cover. And rightly so, considering how much attention they draw to the London Olympics.

3 Completed high school online

It is difficult to understand that the gymnasts at the Olympic Games are still very young and most of them have not yet attended school. When she was training for the London Olympics in 2012, Aly Raisman was still in high school and had to go through her senior year online to continue training.

2 Inspired by the 1996 Olympics

What made Aly Raisman do gymnastics was the 1996 Olympic team. Raisman said in interviews several times that she had a VHS cassette from the team’s 1996 tournament and that she watched it every day. She started gymnastics at the age of 2 and was well on the way to becoming an Olympic athlete at the age of 8.

1 successful model

Raisman transformed her fame from the Olympics into a successful modeling career, appearing twice in the Sports Illustrated edition in 2017 and 2018 after winning gold at the 2016 Olympics. She wants to pursue a career in fashion, so modeling seems to be a good step in that direction.

