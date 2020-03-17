“16 MLAs Imprisoned Cannot Pass the Exam”: Congress petitions Supreme Court over Madhya Pradesh crisis – India India

The Congress opposed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Supreme Court by filing a petition, saying that the floor test could not be held in Madhya Pradesh as 16 of its MPs were held captive in Bengaluru.

“An examination can only take place if all elected representatives are represented in the Assembly,” Congress said in its petition. It was further said that 22 MPs had resigned, and a no-confidence vote could take place only after the by-elections for those constituencies were held.

The petition was filed by the Congress chief holding Govind Singh against the BJP-ruled central and Karnataka government. The Congress has urged the Supreme Court to intervene to uphold the rule of law against “gross abuse of power” and “subversion of democracy” by the BJP.

The BJP has claimed that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has become a minority after the resignation of 22 MLAs and they want a no-confidence vote in the state assembly. Congress has said it is not afraid of the floor check given that the government has the numbers, but wants the president to take the call.

The Assembly budget session began on Monday, but was cut down by President NP Prajapati because of concerns about coronavirus. The House was adjourned until March 26 and the no-confidence vote was delayed, after which the BJP shifted the Supreme Court seeking directions to the state government to hold a no-confidence vote.

Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on March 14, demanding that an examination test be held on March 16 (Monday). But after the abrupt postponement of the Assembly, a vote of confidence could not be held. The BJP has accused Congress of defying the governor’s order, but the state government thinks the call to hold a no-confidence vote should only be taken by the president.

