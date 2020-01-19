16 photos of Sofia Vergara before she became Gloria Pritchett about the modern family

Before she got the role of the modern family that made her so famous, it was a roller coaster ride for Sofia Vergara.

She married as a teenager in Colombia, and a career in Hollywood was the most important thing for her – especially because she also became a mother.

When she separated from her first husband and moved to Miami, things started to move in the right direction. We’ll take a look at what she was up to during this time, from model to television to film appearances. We’ll also introduce some random setbacks that have occurred before Modern Family.

16 Baywatch girls

She made her Baywatch debut in 1999. Most fans would be saddened that she only appeared for one episode in the series. In the picture above we see a rare screenshot that would surprise some Modern Family fans.

It was one of their first appearances in the United States. Before that, she worked mainly as a moderator or co-moderator.

15 Soul Plane Gig

Already in 2004 she played the role of Bianca in Soul Plane. This was another job from the start in her career before Modern Family, which came five years later.

At that point, her career started exactly as she wanted it to. After the role of Soul Plane, she got more appearances on television and in film.

14 ex-husband

She married her high school sweetheart and maybe lived to regret it. By 1993 they had split up. They went their own ways after having a child together.

Sofia has made some progress since then. We all know about their current relationship; however, she would get engaged a second time just to break it off. Scroll to the next picture to see what we are referring to.

13 engaged

She met Nicholas M. Loeb around the time Modern Family started. After a couple of years, the two became engaged to break it shortly thereafter.

It wasn’t the smoothest separation as there was a lawsuit over Sofia’s embryos that she wanted to freeze in the relationship with Loeb.

12 teen mom

Before the modern family, Vergara had her first child. This happened in 1992. It could have been very different for Sofia. However, everything changed for her when she was spotted by a talent agent on the beach. That would lead to model appearances and later to appearances on television. From that moment on, everything would come together for her professionally.

11 blonde in Rome

A look back at Sofia in Rome. This is before Modern Family and largely before their general Hollywood fame.

As we can all see, it looks different in the photo because it shows a blonde look. Fans had fun with the throwback picture when it appeared on their IG page.

10 Sofia & Enrique

Sofia has some prominent friends in her past. Some are more famous than others and this includes Enrique Iglesias. The two had a short affair years ago and were discovered together by the tabloids.

The relationship was meant to slowly disappear and both are now in other happy relationships.

9 teen wedding

At the age of 18, she went down the aisle to marry her high school sweetheart.

Her life would take a big turn in 2015 if she got into trouble a second time during her fame in the modern family … She married Joe Manganiello. Five years later, the celebrity couple is still one of the most popular and popular couples in the Hollywood area.

8 Discovered with Tom Cruise

We turn the clock back to 2005 when these two were seen leaving Will Smith’s party together. Of course, it made headlines at the time.

Neither would confirm the dating rumors, and, according to Famous Fix, it is believed that they are secretly dated a few months before deciding to go their separate ways.

7 First photo shoot

We turn the clock for this one back to the 80s. Sofia posted this photo on her IG account. Obviously, this picture was taken long before she appeared on Modern Family when she was very young.

It was her first photo shoot in Columbia. Sofia never forgot the moment and it’s great to see that she still has the evidence from that day.

6 90s throwback

A classic fallback picture from the 90s … we don’t even have to say that it comes from this decade, we know that you can only recognize it from Sofia’s appearance in the picture above.

She started performing in Columbia in the early 2000s. Her life would really change if she made some prominent appearances in the United States.

5 Entourage cameo

Before Modern Family, Vergara had some notable appearances on television, one of which was seen in Entourage as a village girl. It was a different role for her and one that we weren’t used to. Even their looks were different on this show.

Her personality was revealed two years later at Modern Family.

4 model days

She studied to become a dentist, but ultimately decided to pursue a career as a model and actress.

In 1998 she made the big decision to move away from Columbia and live in Miami, Florida. After the death of her cousin, life in Colombia was considered unsafe for her and the family, which prompted the move.

3 blonde bomb

She has come a very long way since the photo above. She rocks the blonde look that we really haven’t seen often in Modern Family.

Vergara is dedicated to her role in the show. When filming for The Paperboy was postponed in 2011, Sofia canceled the project because the delay would affect her filming of Modern Family.

2 Further model work

There were a lot of model gigs before she became famous for Modern Family. Despite her success with Modern Family, however, Sofia found the time to work on film sets while still shooting the TV show.

Since the beginning of the show, she has appeared in more than 15 films. These include New Year’s Eve, Chef, Wild Card, Hot Pursuit and The Emoji Film, to name a few.

1 Pepsi Commercial

She shot this Pepsi commercial back in 1997 – the commercial was broadcast overseas and is sure to draw everyone’s attention. She was skeptical of the appearance, considering how insightful it was.

In 2011 she would work for Pepsi again, this time under different circumstances as a star on television. She worked with David Beckham.

Sources – TMZ, Who Dated Who & IG

