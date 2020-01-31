16 pictures of the women of the Jonas brothers without makeup

The Jonas Brothers were the dream men of every teenager who grew up (don’t lie, we know you have every poster you can find on the walls of your bedroom) and since they brought the band back together last year, it seems as if it is more popular than ever.

Because of their popularity (and good looks), it’s no surprise that all three brothers scored some pretty, gorgeous girls. Since the ladies all have their own careers, it is rare for us to see her without a full face of glamor (except maybe Sophie, but we all know she has no shame).

Occasionally, however, they treat us to selfies with a bare face or can be caught doing errands without makeup. And while it’s shocking to see some celebrities without their glamor, these girls prove that they don’t need makeup to still look good.

Below are 16 pictures of Jonas Brothers women without makeup!

16 A cute selfie

Of the three, Sophie Turner is probably the least concerned with her looks. If you follow her on social media, you know that she is not afraid to comment on her story with bare faces (which is probably one of our favorite things about her). She will also post adorable pictures with husband Joe.

15 (very) close up

Okay, we’ll take it back. Obviously, Priyanka Chopra has no shame in posting selfies with bare faces on her social networks, and this picture of her could just take the cake with you. Even though Priyanka has brought us so close that we can see her pores, she still looks beautiful. However, we are not sure if this angle would work for everyone.

14 A makeup-free photo shoot

Priyanka is actually a big advocate when it comes to letting natural beauty shine through. She even did a reportage with People Magazine as part of the world’s most exclusive celebs without makeup.

It must be pretty scary standing in front of the camera without putting on any makeup, but Priyanka proves that she’s still basically flawless.

13 caught red-handed (that is, not being made up)

Although Sophie and Priyanka are not afraid to show their bare faces to the public, the other ‘Jonas woman’, Danielle, is not so enthusiastic about the natural look.

She doesn’t look too thrilled that the paparazzi made her up here while she and Kevin spent a day at the pool.

12 sister love

Sophie and Priyanka definitely stole our hearts after snuggling up to us to take this adorable selfie. While Priyanka opted for some stylish sunglasses, Sophie preferred to show her sun-kissed skin and natural beauty. In addition, her ice-blue eyes looked incredible without a hint of makeup distracting some attention from them.

11 sweet dreams

The cuteness is almost too much.

Kevin Jonas took this cute photo of himself, along with Danielle and her daughter, who all snuggled into bed. Danielle still looks gorgeous, despite the bed head and PJ’s. So there is no telling how beautiful her daughter will be if she inherits half of her mother’s good looks.

10 Trying to hide behind her diamond

Sorry Sophie … there is no hiding place behind this ring no matter how big the stone is. You are just too beautiful, girl.

Joe Jonas gave us a little insight into his honeymoon, with a beautiful view of the sea and a make-up-free Sophie. We have to say that it probably won’t get much better!

9 power pair

A couple that looks as good as Nick and Priyanka Jonas will definitely have beautiful babies. Regardless of how lovable these babies may be, Priyanka admitted in an interview with People that babies might not be on their agenda for a while. She claims that if she ever has children, she wants it to be “in a world that is better”.

8 Like mother like daughters

With a mother as beautiful as Danielle, it would be hard to believe that her daughters were anything but adorable. She posted this picture with them on her Instagram, which shows that her girls definitely got their looks from their mom (and that Kevin will definitely have their hands full as they get older).

7 Show your natural beauty inside and out

Sophie Turner is not only beautiful from the outside, whether she’s wearing makeup or not, she also has a huge heart. Her big heart also makes her beautiful on the inside. It is pictured here on a trip to Rwanda for women for women. She has been an ambassador for this organization since 2017. Sophie looks so pretty in glasses, without cosmetics.

6 On the go

Here, Danielle Jonas is surprised again by the paparazzi, while she does not put on make-up. She was shopping with Kevin and some of her friends. We’re not sure why she doesn’t rock the natural route more often because she’s such a stunning woman (while Kevin looks … well, he just looks weird like Kevin.)

5 Frankly beautiful

Bathrobe, headgear and bare face … Priyanka Chopra is certainly not afraid to show herself from all sides. And while her natural beauty makes it easy to basically look good on every occasion, she doesn’t publish these pictures to show off. She does it to inspire other people to shine their natural beauty.

4 Glow after exercise

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were caught by paparazzi who left the gym one day because couples who train together stay together, right?

Sophie seemed to be sweating successfully when she left the gym with that glow after workout (or with that almost dying feeling that I am so relieved that it glows … everyone knows what I mean?)

3 Soak up the sun

Of course, while you think Priyanka’s effortless beauty would look good, there are a few tips Priyanka Chopra uses to make her fresh face look good. During an interview, she told People that her key to removing makeup was healthy skin and that her eyebrows looked great. BRB … take moisturizer and tweezers.

2 hot and sweaty

While Danielle Jonas doesn’t wear makeup often, one place she seems to be without the glamor is the gym. With her long-time personal trainer, she snuggled up to a picture after training and showed her natural good looks as well as her slim and taut arms.

1 Clear (Faced) For taking off

Airplane rides can make a face less than fabulous, and adding a lot of makeup to the mix just seems to make things worse (a greasy face and raccoon eyes don’t look good to anyone, no matter how beautiful they are .). Sophie Turner understood it when she saw her leave LAX without a hint of makeup on her face.

