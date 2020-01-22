16 rumored surprise attendees that we saw at the Royal Rumble

WWE’s most exciting PPV, the Royal Rumble, is just around the corner and fans are always surprised in January. For over 20 years, the rumble has been an integral part of WWE events, a popular night of action that sees the event as one of the premier shows of the big four.

The winner of the Rumble usually wins a World Championship at WrestleMania, which has not been the case in recent years. Superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura and Asuka were big fan favorites who were supposed to win world titles when WrestleMania appeared, but became scarce. This year, however, there are a handful of options and a whole new group of wrestlers and familiar faces that could return.

We have already seen some big returns in the WWE and in the upcoming rumble season fans and experts are trying to figure out which superstars could shock the universe. In the past, stars like AJ Styles, Lita, Diesel (Kevin Nash) and Bubba Ray Dudley had shocking appearances on Rumble – this year it can’t be otherwise. Here are some potential superstars that could pull big numbers – for both the men’s and women’s royal rumble matches.

16 Triple H

We start with the boss, who had a surprising appearance at Rumble before, and this year it couldn’t be otherwise. It would be wild to see Triple H in the first half of the game as he helps some of his budding NXT stars against the main opponents he once faced. However, it would be a bad idea if Triple H would participate in the game longer than necessary.

15 The undertaker

With Kane returning to Raw last week as part of the feud between Fiend and Daniel Bryan, the Undertaker could be another welcome addition to the rumble event. Taker doesn’t need an introduction to the storylines to make a great appearance – he has that aura that can’t be denied. Fans always shout to hear the bell sound.

14 John Cena

John Cena has been missing for some time due to his growing Hollywood career. Cena should be involved in WrestleMania in some form, so it would make sense to plant the seeds in the rumble match against an opponent who costs him in any way, in any form, or in any form. It could be a surprise, no. 30 too.

13 Walter

As NXT UK grows and the hype surrounding Worlds Collide grows, it makes sense for NXT UK champion Walter to shine in his first rumble match. He is a natural tall man, so WWE could take advantage of this if they are looking for someone who has more than half of the other competitors in the match. Let’s just hope that they don’t book him to throw him out in less than two minutes.

12 Nia Jax

Last year’s Royal Rumble brought Nia Jax into the men’s match, kicked Dean Ambrose out and got an RKO from Randy Orton. It was WWE’s version of intergender wrestling and it was a big shock to everyone. It would be better for Jax to celebrate her long-awaited return to this year’s women’s game as a surprise. 30 and dominates the game until the last minute.

11 Jeff Hardy

Hardy has problems with injuries and substance abuse, so this is more of a mistake than anyone on the main list of this list. However, since Matt Hardy is almost certain to leave WWE in March, WWE could envision a last memorable appearance by the former Tag Champions as the “Big Four”, and what could be better than an exciting performance at the Royal Rumble?

10 Ronda Rousey

There has been a lot of talk about Rousey’s upcoming WWE return, but it is confirmed to be coming back, so an appearance on Rumble (and a possible win) could be a perfect opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year. Rousey took revenge on Lynch at last year’s WrestleMania by winning the match that year.

9 Matt Riddle

The Original Bro is making waves in NXT, and the Charisma machine will affect the main list in due course. Riddle was involved in a Twitter feud with Goldberg this year and the two unexpectedly faced each other in a strange confrontation. WWE should definitely benefit from this feud.

8 Goldberg

Why shouldn’t Goldberg take part in the rumble event this year? He doesn’t need a lot of space except to oversee Riddle in the match. And while some fans may be confused, the rumble attracts a huge amount of hardcore wrestling fans, so they’d be familiar with the off-air feud. Is Riddle Next ?!

7 Velvet dream

Velveteen Dream has sustained an injury and is not seen on TV, but the rumble could be the perfect opportunity for him to make a comeback and essentially be used for his debut on the main list. Dream could compete with someone more popular than him, which could make him a real star and take him to the next level in his career.

6 Paige

Paige has been inactive for a while and ended her career with a crazy accident in the ring. If the WWE doctors take a close look at Paige, the Briton could surprisingly return to the ring and get a feel for the square circle again, as there is a lot of downtime in the rumble to take breaks. When Paige returns to the ring, this is the perfect solution.

5 Jason Jordan

Unlike Paige, Jason Jordan’s neck injury isn’t considered a career end, but it’s been almost three years since we saw him compete. If Jordan is healthy enough to wrestle again, he could be a surprise bet and put himself back in the ring. It seems unlikely, but anything can happen in the world of WWE, and an athlete like Jordan is someone who can stand up to the odds.

4 Tyson’s anger

As WWE approaches the world of entertainment, they could ask Tyson Fury to return and make another WWE appearance. He’s arguing in February, but a brave dose of wrestling could be at stake for the brazen Englishman, and he may meet his friend Braun Strowman during the game.

3 Cain Velasquez

Another MMA fighter, Cain Velasquez, who is in the WWE world, has not participated since his loss to Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia. This could be the perfect way to get your revenge. Cain could also face Brock in Mania, and WWE could be tempted to return Velasquez on a full-time basis instead of switching to AAA.

2 edge

The rumors about Edge that appear in the rumble don’t get quieter as the Rated-R superstar is training to return to the square circle. It might be unique, but there is talk of a big match for Edge’s upcoming WrestleMania season, and maybe a feud built up during the rumble match could be the perfect start for the Canadian sensation’s comeback.

1 cm punk

Let’s call it wishful thinking, but there’s no denying the enthusiasm for CM Punk’s return to WWE. There are rumors that Punk will either face Seth Rollins or Brock Lesnar if he makes a mania return. Therefore, it can be absolutely breathtaking when he enters the Royal Rumble in a huge surprise slot. It all depends on whether Punk really wants to wrestle again, which is not certain at this point.

