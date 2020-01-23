16 surprising photos of Paige VanZant outside of UFC

It’s amazing to think Paige VanZant is only 25 years old. She appears to have been in the octagon for more than eight years and twelve battles. If you just watch this recording, it’s nothing to scream home about. Despite a fairly average record in the UFC ranks and in the sports world, Paige VanZant has generally become a coveted company. Think of female MMA fighters these days, and the mind is immediately drawn to the woman, who is widely known for her crisp, catchy initials from PVZ.

One reason why Paige has become so popular is because she has seized opportunities that have detached from the UFC and have tried other pursuits. It has reached the point where it is known to the masses for activities other than MMA. This is surprising for a UFC competitor. But with Paige the surprises keep coming.

Paige is stunningly beautiful and it never gets boring when she poses in front of the cameras. These are 16 surprising photos of Paige VanZant outside the octagon.

16 pre-run bathroom selfie

via: twitter.com

Paige knows how to do it on social media. But unlike many other big celebs, she doesn’t feel the need to be in a breathtaking setting or get pumped up every time she takes a snapshot. Here’s a simple picture of Paige in her bathroom taking a mirror selfie before running.

15 Really?

via: instagram.com

Everyone knows that Paige is a great fighter. She may even be a lover, not that the average person would know much about it! But is Paige a lover, not a fighter? It’s a little extreme, a little hard to believe. Paige wants people to believe it and tries to act convincingly by flashing that beautiful smile in another stunning selfie.

14 The braided look

via: instagram.com

Paige VanZant is a blonde beauty. But occasionally she experiments and confuses her look. This is a picture of Paige, who delights her enthusiastic fans with the braided look and a crackling reflection. Occasionally she braided her hair for fights. This picture proves that she can rock this hair out of the octagon too.

13 PVZ likes her yoga pants

via: pinterest.co.uk

As a fitness fanatic and athlete, Paige likes her workout clothes. She doesn’t just wear training clothes for exercise purposes. She likes to look good in the process. Paige definitely looks good in yoga pants. She may not be on the way to a yoga class. Still, she rocks this look.

12 Beach Blonde PVZ

via: pinterest.co.uk

Many people would say that Paige has everything. She has the beauty, physique, and so many other qualities that make her a popular celebrity. It’s fair to assume that many people are crazy about Paige’s hair. She is a blonde bombshell, a blonde beach beauty.

11 Notification requirements

via: twitter.com

Because of her popularity and mass interest, Paige earns most of her grain on Instagram and outside of the UFC. She has the look, personality and lineage, so there are many options and Paige makes the best of it. Everyone wants a piece of Paige, wants to get her on board, and for the most part, she’s just too happy to commit.

10 Do your thing for the sponsors

via: instagram.com

Paige is the dream woman of a marketing company. It really owns everything. It’s no wonder that all companies want them to support their products. But this photo shoot is just gorgeous and stands out from many other photo shoots she did. It is this look, this clothing. All of this gives a bad picture.

9 This SI swimsuit edition

via: mmaweekly.com

Paige’s photo shoot, which was featured in Sports Illustrated, left people speechless. There have been a lot of top models posing for Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions, and yes, Paige is one. She is beautiful, a pocket rocket and as an athlete she has a dynamic physique. Include an experienced cameraman in the picture and they are all ingredients for a breathtaking shot.

8 New look

via: hishairclinic.com

In 2015, Paige and fighter Rose Namajunas decided on a new look for a good cause. They both shaved their heads to raise money for cancer research. Yes, those luscious blonde curls have been cut away. Did it suit her? Well, she didn’t keep the look. However, it must have made training easier.

7 Rocking The Rumba dancing with the stars

via: justjaredjr.com

New opportunities, new looks, see Paige in a different light. That is what people experienced when Paige danced with the stars. She participated in season 22 of the show and did it pretty well, exceeding people’s expectations and reaching the finals and finally finishing second. Paige is full of surprises.

6 Go wild in Alaska

via: instagram.com

When Paige is not training for a fight, she takes time off, travels the world, and looks at the sights. Alaska isn’t a typical vacation destination, but Paige and her husband Austin Vanderford went there in late 2019 to take time and get away from it all.

5 training everywhere

via: instagram.com

From the freezing temperatures and snow in Alaska to the hot, sunny climate and sand in Israel. Paige visited Tel Aviv and not only had to visit the sights, but also had to train. She saw an opportunity to train on the sand, do pad work in this beautiful setting and just not to miss it.

4 It is yoga time

via: instagram.com

Paige likes to wear yoga pants when training, but she does yoga from time to time. As an athletic and flexible woman, Paige has no problem putting her body in such positions. She loves trying different things and taking advantage of yoga.

3 Show off your dance moves

via: instagram.com

Paige has a slightly slippery side, a cheeky side of her personality. She is an Instagram sensation and knows what works. Your fans love choking constantly to see such posts. Here Paige gets out and shakes her hips for a hot Instagram video. Understandably, such a video received a lot of press.

RELATED: 15 Paige VanZant Images That Stay In Shape

2 The proposal

via: thesun.co.uk

There are millions around the world who totally love Paige. It is beautiful, stunning in every way and it is fair to assume that it has many people who follow every movement with its tongues hanging out. Unfortunately, Paige recently made a covenant for such people. Here is a picture of the special moment when Austin fell on one knee.

RELATED: 17 Paige VanZant’s Photos Dana White Wants To Delete

1 teaching master class

via: instagram.com

Paige is one of the most popular characters in the MMA world for many reasons. Sure, it is beautiful, has the look and a star quality in itself. But it also has a lot to offer when it comes to knowledge and expertise. Here she gives some youngsters a martial arts master class. They seem to be lapping everything.

NEXT – 17 PAIGE VANZANT PHOTOS THAT WANT TO DELETE DANA WHITE

Sources – The Sun, MMA Weekly

Next

20 photos of Becky Lynch that make every guy jealous of Seth Rollins

