16 surprising photos Tiger Woods wants us to forget something

Golf may not be one of the most popular sports in the world, but it would be difficult for us to find someone who doesn’t find it exciting to watch Tiger Woods play golf. When he first came into the game as a professional, fans were immediately thrilled with what he could do on the golf course. If they weren’t impressed by his talent, they were loved for his character. While his personality was great suburban and (sometimes) cheesy, he was a sure guy that people liked because he looked so normal. It may not have exploded in front of charisma, but it had the charm of a “boy next door”.

He may still have that charm. At least he would, if not because his clean image has been drastically changed by some shocking moments over the years. Many of these shocking moments are depicted in photos below, which he hopes we have forgotten by now.

16 The photo of Jessica Simpson that triggered the rumors

On the surface, this looks like a harmless photo among celebrities, but in the eyes of the media, some rumors suggest and spread that Jessica Simpson is trying to flirt with Tiger Woods. According to US Magazine, the rumors became so bad that a source close to the situation had to tell them that these rumors were completely wrong and Simpson just wanted to take a picture and sing the national anthem.

15 His “Mac Daddy Santa” outfit

An annual Christmas tradition in the Woods household is that Tiger turns his hair white and swirls a black hat over a Santa hat to become “Mac Daddy Santa”. He revealed it to the world on Twitter in 2016. When Woods said in an interview with PGA why he made this character for his children, he said they “absolutely love them. They love it when I do something crazy.”

14 Too cool to be cool with Snoop Dogg

Since Tiger Woods always had a bad reputation as a square, he might have tried too hard to be cool. At the 2004 Spike TV Video Game Awards, Tiger was in a segment where he was related to Snoop Dogg, who outfitted his outfit with a chain, fur coat, and bucket hat ensemble.

13 Questionable fashion choices

Before anyone argues that the entry above just made Woods dress so silly, it wasn’t the first time he’d made a questionable fashion selection. At the Tiger Jam 2012, he also wore an eyebrow-raising shade of blue in a strange dress shirt. Rock star Bon Jovi is just as strangely dressed next to him in his opinion.

12 Heard in the 70s

Another year at Tiger Jam, Woods had another alarming outfit that made us question its taste (or lack thereof) in fashion as a whole. Here he clearly looks as if he had fled a 70s film when you look at the collar of the patterned shirt over a suit jacket. Jon Mayer also loses cool points, just for this hat alone.

11 Try to be too cool again

Look at the state of this. The baseball cap to the rear. The stance leaned forward and pressed his weight onto his golf club. Shirt was in his jeans. Throw a golf ball in the air. We’re not sure whether to blame Tiger for trying too hard to be cool, or just the fact that he can’t hide being as embarrassed as he looks.

10 The skull headscarf look

This is a bit much at first glance. Maybe Tiger Woods tries to look about 15 years younger in the twilight years and wears a skull headscarf with matching sunglasses around his neck in winter. Why he needs sunglasses in winter is a mystery.

9 Tiger catches a lobster

We are not entirely sure what was more important to Tiger when posting this picture: show his torn body or the lobster he caught from the sea. In either case, animal lovers can’t be too thrilled to remove a marine animal from its natural habitat.

8 When he used a sprinkler hood for his bad hair

During a golf game in September 2018, special attention was paid to how bad and bald headed Tiger’s hair was. So much so that his golf colleague Justin Thomas put a sprinkler hood on his head. Tiger accepted the jokes and smiled at them, but he just had to be a little ashamed.

7 His hair is worse than we thought

Tiger Woods’ hair is visibly thinnable, and the fact that it stands out makes it easy for people to make fun of him. Much like Scott Van Pelt lovingly did when Tiger visited an episode of Sports Center. It’s such a bad elephant in the room that it’s hard to ignore it.

6 When a security guard accidentally attacked him

According to SB Nation after a game of golf in April, a security guard ran across the course to keep incoming guests from the crowd. He stumbled, stumbled and crashed directly into Tiger’s ankle. Although the collision was minor, it injured Tiger’s ankle and was seen limping in pain afterwards.

5 When he lost his nerve on the track

When we see Tiger Woods, he’s usually a cool, calm, and well-rehearsed man, no matter how bad his chances are during a game. But on rare occasions we see on the golf course that his moods are as strong as his nostrils when it comes to overcoming adversity. Not his proud moments.

4 When the truth came out

After being squeaky clean for years, his reputation was tarnished when tabloids around the world reported in November 2009 that Woods had an affair with several women. Less than a year later, Tiger and his seven-year-old wife Elin divorced. Tiger now has a new friend with whom he is very happy.

3 His apology press conference

Faced with the scam scandal that blew his reputation, Tiger Woods did what every upright man would do in such a situation and held a press conference on February 18, 2010. He not only confirmed the fraudulent rumors, but also apologized to both media and his supporters for his behavior and actions.

2 His mug shot

In 2017, Tiger Woods was arrested asleep in his car outside his Florida home. While no alcohol was found in his breath test or on site, Tiger received a DUI fee. Admittedly, Tiger later claimed that his drunk behavior was only the result of prescribed medication, but he pleaded guilty to being ruthless.

1 And the fan who reminded him of it

During a golf game in March 2019, Thomas Wesling (an Eisenhower high alumni and former member of the Lions golf team) was in the front row. He had a fun way to show that he was a fan of Tiger Woods when he showed up with a t-shirt that showed his mug shot. Woods saw it, but luckily for Wesling he was able to put a smile on it.

