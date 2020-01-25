16 surprising photos Tom Brady wants us to forget something

Tom Brady, one of the most successful quarterbacks in football, has received a lot of due attention for his skills and failure. Everyone remembers the nightmare that was deflated and the profound impact it had on Tom’s media perception. Whether it’s his lovely family or his strange sad moments on the field, Tom has always managed to win the hearts of football fans.

Still, he gets a lot of attention from haters and fans alike. During his career there were many moments worth holding on to. Some of them are amazing, some are sad, but the best thing is when they surprise. These photos give you a different insight into Brady’s life and definitely show you a few things he wishes would never have happened. Take a look and see if you’re not surprised by some of the strangest moments in this QB’s career.

16 What the hell is a performance teddy bear?

Brady has a very marketable face and a sense of humor, but this advertisement seems to show him how he sells what is called a “performance teddy”. Whatever it should be, research on this photo shows that, fortunately, it comes from a Funny or Die parody.

15 The old design photo

Star athletes usually conjure up images of Herculean muscles and rough sporting sensations, but exploring their past can reveal some surprising moments. Brady is pictured here for his first NFL draft, which the patriots picked up on.

14 boy, that’s a big jacket!

Staying warm on the edge can be a big deal, especially when you expect to be under pressure. That being said, many fans thought Brady had gone a little overboard with this refrigerator-sized monstrosity, as shown above.

13 How much fun can a water slide be?

Open moments can be some of the most revealing moments in an athlete’s career. Here Tom can be seen smiling happily as he descends a water slide to his wife Gisele Bündchen. Certainly not his most manly moment.

12 Suave in his old yearbook

Yearbooks can be some of the best sources of celebrity humor. Here we see Brady with a less than enthusiastic facial expression and a hairstyle that seems to stretch to infinity. We almost wished we could find other photos from that time just to deal with what’s going on here.

11 Young and smiling in a Celtics jersey

Another great shot from Tom’s inception shows the smiling young Californian wearing a green Boston Celtics jersey. Although this young man would one day play football rather than basketball, we can still laugh at the awkwardness that comes from this photo.

10 cry like a little baby

You might think it took a lot of time to make a star quarterback cry on TV, but during an ESPN retrospective of his football career, Brady went mad from the memory that he was almost not selected. Apparently it must be pretty bad to be chosen by the patriots.

9 Look extremely defeated

In addition to a few examples of wine or other unsatisfied looks, Brady has made a variety of depressing poses over the years. Here we can see how he looks completely depressed as he aligns his pads on the field. South Park has even called this pose “Brady-ing” in a couple of years.

8 A storm trooper with his family

Although it is very appealing when a star athlete spends time with his family, we have to be amazed at his decision as a Storm Trooper for Halloween. Aside from the fact that it has some interesting political implications, it also hides its face! Maybe that’s why he actually went along.

7 Mock Peyton Manning for Halloween

Many fans weren’t particularly impressed when Brady made fun of rival QB Peyton Manning by tossing his jersey on a zombified decoration for soccer players. Even though Brady was just kidding, it was pretty obvious that many people came up with the idea of ​​demonizing Brady for the stunt.

6 Looks like Inspector Gadget

Brady obviously has a penchant for trench coats. There are literally dozens of photos of him with different colors and brands. This photo is interesting because it makes it look almost exactly like the character of the same name from the Inspector Gadget cartoon series.

5 Lovely goat, you’re there, Tom

Another interesting specimen from Brady’s third Super Bowl. This photo is from a fashion shoot that accompanies an interview and a spot in Saturday Night Live. Brady has now become almost synonymous with goats, largely due to his widely recognized status as the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.).

4 Does he still like UGGS?

Many people are less than taken with the chubby, achromatic creations known as UGGs. Brady is known to have a long-term endorsement agreement with them, and apparently he couldn’t be happier with their men’s slippers. Although we are sure that the slippers are very comfortable, it can be less attractive to watch Tom stick to his guns.

3 Looks like a Bond villain

Brady had an almost American-like face in this photo, on which he wears an elegant trench coat, dark shades and huge earphones. With this kind of cold-hearted chic, he almost conjures up memories of a Bond villain strolling by with his entourage of ne’er-do-well lackeys.

2 super chic tuxedo vest

Aren’t children’s photos the best? Here we can see Tom clumsily pretending to be a camera before a formal high school event takes place. We can’t really say if it’s a prom or just a semi-formal one, but we almost wish there were more pictures so we could see the rest of the tuxedo.

1 starts with his mother

Introducing yourself to your mother can be either a lovable or an embarrassing moment. Fortunately for Tom, this one type spans the fence. Though it’s nice to see his mother’s smile, Tom’s almost sinister teenage face reminds of high school bullies like Biff from Back to The Future.

