16 things fans will forget about Venus Williams, Serena’s sister

Serena Williams is undoubtedly the greatest tennis player ever, if not one of the best athletes of all time. She has 23 outstanding individual titles and still plays at an extremely high level despite her age of 38. She gets most of the attention now, but it wasn’t long ago that she came close to her sister Venus in terms of her abilities. The two sisters were born in Michigan and later moved to Compton, California, where their father Richard, as is known, taught them both at home and had them play tennis extensively at the age of four – their story is told in the film King Richard, Will Smith becomes the family’s patriarch.

Serena’s individual awards are impressive, but she’s not the only one breaking new ground for tennis players. Venus is also a former number 1 in the world, having won seven Grand Slam championships and several Olympic medals. Although she may have been overshadowed by her sister in recent years, she is also one of the best tennis players of all time.

16 older than Serena

Venus and Serena were often discussed as a couple during their respective careers. They surfaced and made waves on the tennis scene at around the same time, winning multiple double titles. Some may even think they are twins. That’s not the case. Venus was born on June 17, 1980, while Serena was born on September 26, 1981. They are separated by only 466 days.

15 One of the oldest players on the WTA tour

Thursday, March 14, 2019 – __ plays __ in the round of the BNP Paribas Open at Stadium 1 of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. (Jared Wickerham / BNP Paribas Open)

Serena is one of the oldest players on the WTA tour, so it should come as no surprise that Venus also falls into this category. In fact, only 20 players are older than 33 on the tour and Venus is the second oldest. Only Greta Arn from Hungary, born April 13, 1979, is older.

14 Profiled by Sports Illustrated in 1991

372178 11: FILE PHOTO: Sister Serena, left, and Venus Williams shake hands after a 1991 game in Compton, CA. Serena and Venus Williams compete against each other for the first time in the tennis semi-finals in Wimbledon on July 6, 2000. (Photo by Paul Harris / Online USA)

If it looks like the Williams sisters have been part of the women’s tennis conversation for decades, it’s because it’s true. Both Venus and Serena gained national recognition in 1991 when they were profiled by Sports Illustrated. Venus was only 10 years old at the time and was referred to in the article as “the most harshly persecuted youth in US tennis history”.

13 Did not take part in the Junior Circuit

Despite the attention that Venus and Serena received as young players, none of them participated in the Junior Circuit. While most young tennis players make a name for themselves these days, Richard Williams kept his daughters off the tour to avoid exhaustion. They certainly didn’t have to prove themselves; Venus made her professional debut when she was only 14 years old.

12 First finalist at the US Open In Open Era

Serena may have been the more accomplished player at this point in her career, but it was Venus who made history for the first time in a Grand Slam. She was only 17 years old when she reached the US Open final in 1997 as the first vacant woman in the Open Era. She lost to Martina Hingis, but won her first Grand Slam three years later at Wimbledon.

11 Won Wimbledon Before Serena

Venus’ win at Wimbledon in 2000 was the first Grand Slam title in her career. It was also significant because she won the prestigious tournament in front of her sister. However, Serena is the first to win a Grand Slam when she defeated Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open final.

10 double gold at the 2000 Olympics

Building on their individual success in the last years of the 1990s, Venus won gold in the women’s singles tournament at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. She and Serena also reached the final of the women’s double tournament and defeated Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans from the Netherlands in straight sets (6: 1, 6: 1) to win the gold medal.

9 14 Grand Slam double titles

Venus and Serena did not double in the 2004 Olympics, but won gold in 2008. Your success in doubles is not just limited to the Olympic Games. They have won 14 double Grand Slam titles, starting with the French Open in 1999. Their last win was in Wimbledon in 2016. In 2009, they won three out of four Grand Slams.

8 First black woman in first place

Venus also made another premiere before Serena. After her third and fourth Grand Slam titles in 2001, she had a good start to the 2002 season and finally reached number 1 in the world. She was the first black woman to do this feat and, together with Serena, inspired a generation of young African American players.

7 historic achievements in Wimbledon in 2005

Venus’ victory at Wimbledon in 2005 is important for several reasons. Not only did it start a series of three Wimbledon titles in four years, it was also the first time in over 70 years that a woman had come back from the tournament’s championship point. Venus defeated Lindsay Davenport 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 4), 9: 7.

6 did not win the Australian or French Open

Venus has participated in 16 Grand Slam Finals and set a record 7: 9. She is a five-time winner in Wimbledon and two-time US Open winner. She played in a French Open final (2002) and two Australian Open finals (2003 and 2017), but lost to Serena in all three games.

5 2-7 Against Serena in the Grand Slam Finale

Serena Williams (left) hugs Venus Williams after winning her quarterfinal game at the US Open tennis tournament in New York on September 8, 2015. (AP Photo / Julio Cortez)

A strong argument could be made that Venus would be the best tennis player ever if her sister’s existence didn’t exist. Venus’ seven Grand Slam titles are a respectable brand, but what stands out the most is the fact that seven of their nine defeats in the Grand Slam final were against Serena.

4 match fixing allegations

Conversely, it could be argued that Venus may not have had the success she had if possible game manipulation had not occurred at the start of her career. Although nothing has been proven, Elena Dementieva and John McEnroe claimed in the early 2000s that Venus and Serena’s father Richard decided on the outcome between the two sisters when they played – “Serena may not be allowed to win. Richard could have something to say about this “said McEnroe during her semi-final game at Wimbledon in 2000.

3 Still play at a relatively high level

Although Venus is the second oldest player on the WTA tour, she continues to play at a high level in relation to her age. After an eight-year absence from the Grand Slam final, she reached the final of the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017 and finished 5th. Since then, it has waned, but still reached four quarter-finals in 2019.

2 Has a degree in fashion

Like Serena, Venus doesn’t have to do anything outside of tennis to be prepared for life. She has earned millions of dollars in prize and sponsorship funds and is one of the most popular tennis players of all time. Still, she had long wanted to pursue a career in fashion and graduated from the Fort Lauderdale Art Institute.

1 Has her own clothing line

Venus not only has a degree in fashion, she also used it well. She started the activewear brand EleVen in 2007 and is still involved in design and sales. She has worked with renowned designers such as Diane von Furstenberg and Ralph Lauren and also owns the design company V Starr Interiors.

