16-year-old boy charged after man repeatedly stabbed in West London train

Teenager to appear in court after being charged with stab wounds on a train in West London.

The victim – a man in his thirties – was stabbed on the Ashford-Hounslow service around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, January 19.

He was treated at Hounslow police station and taken to hospital, where his injuries were not considered fatal.

A 16-year-old boy from Hither Green, Lewisham was charged with intentionally injuring and threatening someone with a blade.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is scheduled to appear in Highbury Corner Court Tuesday, January 21.

A woman arrested on suspicion of GBH was released on bail until 12 February.

“Investigations are underway, but the stabbing is believed to have taken place on a service traveling between Ashford and Hounslow,” British transport police had previously said in a statement.

“The officers know that a number of other passengers were on board and would have witnessed what happened. Therefore, if you were on board and did not speak to the police before, please Contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending an SMS to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 374 dated 19/01.

