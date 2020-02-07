16-year-old boy who dreamed of being a chef is now fighting for his life after filming for Merced

MERCED, California (KFSN) – A mother in North Valley says her son remains in hospital after a suspect opened fire on a group of teenagers from Merced.

The 16-year-old just underwent a second operation on Wednesday evening but remains critical.

Police arrested the shooter earlier this week.

Patrick Amador’s family is left with more questions than answers.

Her mother, who did not want her name used, is still shocked by what happened.

“Why was it not safe enough for him to walk down Main Street?” she says.

Patrick was one of the many teenagers who went down Main Street a week ago and can be seen here on a surveillance video.

Moments later, police said the alleged shooter, Daniel Mays, 48, opened fire on the youths, injuring five of them, including Patrick.

“The bullet entered his forehead and eventually lodged in the back of his head … may never remove it,” said his grandmother.

The SWAT unit of the department arrested Mays at his residence a few steps from the place where the shots took place on Tuesday.

Merced Police says Mays has a history of gang crime.

Patrick’s mother says that none of the teens, however, are gang members and were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“None of the boys are gang members … no history of arrest. My son is a skateboarder,” she said.

The 16-year-old mother now hopes for the best.

She says he is a sophomore in high school, with big dreams and a bigger heart.

“He will be in the kitchen with me, cooking new things. He likes cooking school. He wanted to be a chef,” she says.

Her mother, who is also a student, suspended her own graduation to care for her son, who remains hospitalized in Modesto.

Patrick has a long and uncertain road ahead of him, but his family remains hopeful.

The family has a GoFundMe. Click here if you would like to contribute.

