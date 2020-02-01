16-year-old boy with autism handcuffed when arrested in Fresno after crisis, says mom

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A California mother is outraged after saying that her son, who is autistic, was handcuffed instead of being taken to hospital.

A video she sent to Action News shows part of the incident taking place.

The sounds of fear can be heard in this video as police attempted to arrest the 16-year-old boy in a Fresno restaurant on Thursday evening.

“He has autism, he has epilepsy, stop it!” we hear him scream.

Lourdes Ponce said that her son had just left the doctor after suffering from seizures.

These seizures, she said, came back while he was in the restroom of the fast food restaurant.

“I was standing in front of the door, I heard it knock on the floor, I tried to open the door but it was locked, that’s where I asked for help,” he said. she explains.

Ponce said that when the employees unlocked the door, his son was on the floor.

Then she told her daughter to call 911.

“We called the paramedics for help, we didn’t call the police. He wasn’t hurting anyone, he was having a crisis,” she said.

However, the police arrived first and attempted to handcuff the boy.

The video even shows them placing him in the back of a patrol car.

Meanwhile, Ponce says his son has started to panic and vomit.

“He saw that my son was vomiting and instead of helping him not to choke on his vomiting, they put him down on the ground, handcuffed,” she said.

Ponce said she then ran to his car and obtained documents showing that her son had a history of epilepsy.

“After showing the papers, EMS was able to treat him and take him to the hospital,” she said.

She stated that her son was still recovering from his seizures at Valley Children’s Hospital, and that he was so traumatized by what had happened to him that he found it difficult to receive care from caregivers. hospital.

Ponce told Action News that police stopped at the hospital on Friday with a “release certificate” form, documents indicating that the boy would not be arrested.

This is something this mother of three said that her family tried to tell the police when they arrived.

In a statement to Action News, the Fresno police said:

“This matter is currently under administrative review. The review will include the review of all of the agent’s contact information, including the cameras worn on the body.”

The family says they hope the police will receive more training on how to treat people in medical emergencies.

The teenager should recover. It is not yet known when he will be released from the hospital.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.