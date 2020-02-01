16-year-old driver violently returns home after high-speed chase in Simi Valley, missing woman inside, police say

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) – A 16-year-old driver crashed into a Simi Valley home after a high-speed police chase early Saturday morning, missing a resident within inches, authorities said.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, an appellant reported a suspicious person in the area who was scanning parked vehicles and checking to see if they were unlocked.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police arrived on the scene to find a black Honda Accord with tinted windows that backed out of an aisle. The driver is said to have accelerated after police attempted to stop traffic.

A police spokesman said authorities stopped the pursuit due to dangerous and excessive speeds.

Moments later, the sedan struck a parked car and cut a tree before crashing into the bedroom of a house near La Mesa Avenue and Homestead Street, narrowly missing a woman sleeping at inside. She was not injured.

The suspect was arrested and transported to a juvenile ward, police said. Her identity has not been revealed due to her age.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

