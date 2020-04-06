16-yr-outdated detainee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Juvenile Detention Heart

A 16-yr-outdated detainee of the Cook dinner County Juvenile Momentary Detention Centre has contracted COVID-19 — the initial resident of the jail to exam favourable for the ailment.

The teen was admitted to the jail March 30 and has not been uncovered to the standard population, in accordance to a assertion from Pat Milhizer, the Business office of the Chief Decide of the Circuit Courtroom of Cook County.

The detainee was quarantined with new citizens for every a policy that divided admissions for 14 days from the standard inhabitants, Milhizer stated.

The teenager had a fever and headache Saturday, and was moved to the jail’s healthcare device, Milhizer mentioned. The resident was examined for COVID-19 Sunday and the exam success came back Monday, he reported. The detainee is now fever-absolutely free and recovering beneath the supervision of medical team right until April 18.

Six other citizens who experienced contact with the detainee will be tested for COVID-19 and will not be admitted to the general inhabitants until finally April 18 at the earliest, he reported.

The other new admissions of the jail will be moved to one more region although the preceding room for new admissions undergoes a deep cleaning, Milhizer mentioned.

All over March, judges introduced 190 juveniles from the detention center, decreasing the range of citizens to 168 today, Milhizer explained. By comparison, there have been 210 inhabitants March 15.

Also Monday, the Office of the Chief Choose introduced that two a lot more staff members examined good for COVID-19, elevating the overall in the business to 11.

A person personnel is effective for Juvenile Probation and Court docket Companies at the Juvenile Center and very last claimed for work on March 23, Milhizer stated. The other personnel performs at the Juvenile Short term Detention Center and experienced no get in touch with with any juvenile citizens. That staff past claimed for perform March 19.