17 extra fatalities and 331 new scenarios of Covid-19 in Eire

An additional 17 people identified with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, bringing the total loss of life toll to 137, the HSE mentioned.

The median age of Irish deaths is 81.

15 deaths situated in the east, 1 in the south, 1 in the west of the nation

The patients provided 4 girls and 13 males

13 people ended up described as having underlying health conditions

The median age of today’s documented deaths is 77

There were being also 331 new circumstances of Covid-19 this afternoon.

There are now 4,604 verified conditions in Ireland.

The Wellness Service Govt is functioning to determine any contacts the individuals may well have had to present them with details and suggestions to stop additional unfold.

Dublin has the maximum variety of scenarios at 2,251 (56% of all situations) followed by Cork with 304 instances (8%).

Present-day information reveals:

48% are male and 52% are woman, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases

Median age of verified situations is 48 yearsv

1,118 instances (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 158 situations have been admitted to ICU

1,084 cases (27%) are affiliated with health care workers

Of those for whom transmission status is acknowledged: local community transmission accounts for 62%, shut get hold of accounts for 24%, travel overseas accounts for 14%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Healthcare Officer, Division of Wellness, mentioned “This week, the National Public Health Unexpected emergency Staff manufactured a assortment of recommendations to support the response in nursing houses and very long-phrase household services to COVID-19.

“This stays a priority for our focused interest and we will keep on to keep track of the rate of an infection in these environments and aid the sector by way of this outbreak.

“The nationwide, collective effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19 has been inspiring. We ought to keep up this hard work, proceed to guard the vulnerable in our modern society and eventually flatten the curve.”