17 former WWE stars whose success we have not recognized at TNA

The current Impact Wrestling product tries to do something new and different for the fans to give them a chance again. TNA is no longer the name of the company as it has a negative reputation for all missed opportunities. The wrestling community gave up TNA because of too much disappointment, but Scott D’Amore and Don Callis, who got the power from new owners, made positive changes.

We’ll look at some of the interesting former WWE names that are currently working for Impact. The company has taken some notable risks, for example that Tessa Blanchard was the first woman to win the Impact World Championship. Impact even hosts a nostalgia show called TNA for fun. Find out which names add to the fun of the company. These are seventeen former WWE talents that we did not use for TNA / Impact.

17 Rhyno

He worked with Heath Slater during Rhyno’s last WWE run, but they haven’t been able to win TV time in recent years. Rhyno made the decision to leave WWE and not renew his contract because he wanted to work more. Impact hired Rhyno and he was a solid new addition to the squad.

16 Madman Fulton

NXT saw that Sawyer Fulton had a short run in the Sanity faction before being removed and finally released. Impact has added him to the squad under the new name Madman Fulton. Fulton sees the friendship with Sami Callihan as part of the OVE Group trying to adopt Impact.

15 Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner occasionally appears for Impact as a part-time wrestler. Steiner often brings Impact to special shows or plans a program in which he can appear for a month with television recordings and a PPV. Steiner clearly has no preference for WWE and will probably still be able to act for Impact.

14 Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan’s success in Impact has made him a top heel. NXT used Callihan under the name Solomon Crowe after hiring his independent wrestling work. It was obvious that the creative team had little faith in him. Callihan asked for his WWE release and found a new home with Impact.

13 Willie Mack

Many fans forget that Willie Mack was a remarkable commitment to WWE after a great reputation built up in PWG. Unfortunately, the medical process uncovered some injury issues that eliminated the deal. Mack never had to wrestle for WWE and returned to the free agent market. Impact is the main company that Willie uses as an integral part of his squad.

12 Don Callis

Don Callis’ color commentary has improved Impact’s television show since it gained a strong position in the company. Chris Jericho suggested Callis as a potential creative spirit to influence Impact’s property. Callis appears as a commentator on TV, but he also sets the tone behind the scenes with Scott D’Amore.

11 RD Evans

The talented RD Evans had great runs in Ring of Honor, Chikara and other promotions as a comic character. However, WWE decided to sign him for a backstage role as a writer. Evans helped write the television programs and performed in some backstage sections until he was released. Evans is now influencing his creative team, which is likely to only improve the product.

10 Rob Van Dam

The biggest name that used to work in the WWE to now work at Impact is Rob Van Dam. Fans didn’t like RVD’s previous run in Impact, where he had a disappointing world championship government and clashed with others. Van Dam now plays a different role with his girlfriend Katie Forbes. The heel promos were very entertaining for RVD to continue to hold a roster position.

9 Josh Mathews

WWE once saw Josh Mathews as something special as a commentator of the future, but they finally gave up. Mathews joined Impact shortly after the release to continue to make a name for himself in wrestling. Comments are what fans know Josh in Impact for, but he has a few other behind-the-scenes roles to keep the show running effectively.

8 Tommy dreamers

Tommy Dreamer’s legendary career showed his best work in the ECW. Dreamer has found a way to advance his career with appearances in many doctorates. Impact is the main place where Dreamer wrestles frequently and even goes behind the scenes as a producer to help young talent.

7 D’Lo Brown

Attitude Era WWE fans will always have a soft spot for the talented D’Lo Brown in their hearts. The Rock was obviously the best wrestler in the Nation of Domination, but Brown was a fun second. Impact recently hired Brown for a backstage position he previously held. D’Lo is one of the top producers who help match matches.

6 Gail Kim

Gail Kim’s in-ring career seems to be over, but Impact still has it in the company. Kim’s poor booking in two WWE stints, followed by cashing in Impact, made her pretty faithful to the promotion she believed in. In Gail’s new role as a producer, she helps the company behind the scenes after her last game against Tessa Blanchard.

5 TJ Perkins

TJ Perkins’ WWE release came as a big surprise as he was once considered a strong part of the cruiserweight division. Perkins’ weak run as the first cruiserweight championship did not add to the dynamism of the new brand. Impact has made TJP an integral part of its television product after it was fired from WWE.

4 Jimmy Jacobs

Jimmy Jacobs’ creative mind has always seen him have storylines on the Independent Circuit. WWE took note of this and Jacobs’ training to win him over as a writer. Chris Jericho specifically stated that Jacobs was loved by the talent before he was released from the WWE. Impact used his talent to enter the market by becoming a member of the creative team alongside an occasional character.

3 Tenille Dashwood

Emma from WWE would have a lot of star power on the independent circuit after her release under the real name Tenille Dashwood. Unfortunately, a few injuries hurt her swing. Dashwood is back in the ring, trying to get some attention. Most of her appearances came for Impact as part of the co-department.

2 Santino Marella

Santino Marella was a comedic character in the WWE and recently appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble match as his old Santina gimmick. Santino’s current life makes him work for Impact as a broadcaster with a studio show. Impact used him on television a few times when his students showed up.

1 Ken Shamrock

The most surprising former WWE star for impact wrestling is Ken Shamrock. Fans loved Shamrock as the world’s most dangerous man in the Attitude Era after making the leap from UFC to wrestling. Shamrock has been fighting in the MMA since leaving WWE, but returned to wrestling in 2019. Impact is the biggest promotion to put the spotlight on Shamrock and bring it back for 2020.

