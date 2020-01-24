17 Korean hip-hop artists to start your new decade

As much as I love some BTS, UP10TION, ATEEZ – pretty much any idol group, really – recently, my Spotify library seems to be full of Korean hip hop and nothing else. Are you getting ready in the morning? Put on hip hop. Produce Excel spreadsheets at work? Play hip hop. In bed for the night? Listen to hip hop again. If this trend continues, I might even consider auditioning for “Show me the money 9.” (Just kidding, I have a cactus on stage and the flow of a leaky faucet.)

So naturally, I felt the need to make everyone else’s ears as blessed as mine in 2020. Whether you’re a hip-hop or just starting to explore the genre, here’s a list of artists who will help you start the new year and the new decade with a splash.

pH 1

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLXOr8WlFhY (/ integrated)

If you are new to hip hop, I strongly recommend that you start with pH-1; if not, I guess you’re already scrambling him regularly because you don’t like it? Seriously, it’s hard not to feel good listening to pH-1 music, and his playfulness on stage makes his live performances a real treat too. That said, while most of his songs fall into the pop-rap category, with their melody bars and often light lyrics, he is also known to throw difficult things from time to time.

Leellamarz

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vpUarAbmFI (/ integrated)

I usually have the attention span of a goldfish when it comes to watching long performance videos like this, but I just couldn’t take my eyes off Leellamarz the first time I looked at his death worm. Talk about talent. In addition to its vocal quality, I really appreciate the diversity of Leellamarz’s musical choices, ranging from rhythms inspired by Super Mario World to the classic vibrations of the boom bap. In other words, he has a song for just about any mood you are in.

Bloo

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQO2qt1XJ6A (/ integrated)

Not to be confused with the semi-amorphous character of “Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends”, Bloo is the perfect accompaniment for any evening, especially if it involves drinking. After all, he has songs called “Drink Slow Henny” and “Hennessy”. In addition, his songs groove quite loud in general. Although, I must say, despite the badass character he adopts during his performances, I have to somehow agree with a YouTube commentator who said that Bloo was really just “a cute hamster pretending to be scary”. Still, that doesn’t make his music less dope.

Kid milli

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-MtOm4vuL3o (/ integrated)

Obviously, I’m not alone in my enthusiasm for Kid Milli, as “#KidMilli” was one of the most followed K-pop hashtags among Korean Instagram users last year. So why is Dingo FreeStyle disrespectful and hasn’t released a Kid Milli Killing Verse yet? And it’s not an offense for Giriboy, but Kid Milli is the best part of “northbutsouth” (skip to 2:11 above to hear his part – it’s fire). He may not have won “Show me the 777 money”, but he is a winner in my heart.

Palo Alto

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqeri_VhgSQ (/ integrated)

Paloalto’s deep, rich voice can take any song to the next level. Whether it’s a summer-worthy track or a sick trap beat, it never seriously disappoints. The fact that he’s been active since 2002 could also have something to do with his versatility. And I know it has nothing to do with his musicality, but it turns out that Paloalto is a big dog lover, which makes me appreciate him all the more as a person (dog friends together!).

Penomeco

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJmF25EMdoQ (/ integrated)

What I hope most from Penomeco in 2020: another collaboration with pH-1 because every time they meet, a bop is born. Rest assured, however, that his music is also capable of self-sufficiency. From optimistic pop-rap to sensual jams, Penomeco has a nice variety of styles in his wheelhouse, which I would like to see him develop further. Not only that, but he is a member of Fanxy Child; this fact alone should say a lot about his abilities.

Jaded

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMgZSUs9dRI (/ integrated)

Before anyone was as confused as I was at one point, yes, Bla $ e Kid and Blase are the same person, the first being their original stage name. While some might label him as an aspiring Playboi Carti, it looks like he’s started developing his own style more since he changed his name – a trend I hope to continue to see this year. Again, if the music is good, I don’t really care what style he chooses to imitate or be influenced by. While Blase may not be making waves in the hip hop scene, he certainly has something to offer, so check it out.

Jvcki Wai

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r076sitx4AE (/ integrated)

I never know when or why people started using a lowercase V to represent the letter A, but I do know that Jvcki Wai looks pretty catchy. And don’t let his pink cotton candy hair and pretty face fool you; given the themes of some of her clips, she could also be a bona fide anarchist, or at least a passionate rebel. Joking aside, she really is someone to have on your radar if you haven’t already, assuming you don’t mind Auto-Tune.

Chaboom

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slX2tHoig90 (/ integrated)

Chaboom may not have the youth of HAON or the irresistible beauty of Gray, but what he does offer is hip hop with an old school sensibility that will transport you back to the 90s even if you weren’t living in that time. In fact, even though he wasn’t actually working on the Korean hip-hop scene at the time, he has had a lot of skin in the game for about a decade now. And thanks to his unique style and originality, Chaboom has become a true legend over the years.

Nafla

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PihTVfhdQpI (/ integrated)

A word of warning: the clip above is a bit bloody (here is an alternative video that does not contain blood). Anyway, I have to admit that Nafla first stood out for me only because of her visual appearance, with her eyebrow piercings and her bright red hair. However, it didn’t take me long to realize how well he mastered his craft. Like Chaboom, Nafla enjoys boom bap and old school hip hop, and he too has a unique atmosphere that sets him apart from other rappers.

JUSTHIS

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2B7GHO7sws4 (/ integrated)

Maybe it’s just me, but JUSTHIS looks like a mix between Leellamarz and Kid Milli, which I’m absolutely not crazy about, because I’m a big fan of both. And even if I only recently started listening to his music, I can already say that I dig it. The collaboration album he made with Paloalto, “4 the Youth”, is particularly commendable, offering a multitude of sounds from track to track to entertain your ears.

Hash swan

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebBtjwENcxw (/ integrated)

Hash Swan is so cool effortlessly, right? Diamonds on his wrist? Gucci on Gucci on Gucci? Forget this thing. Give him a microphone and he’s ready. In addition, the more I listen to his voice, the more I fall deeply in love with it. Or maybe I fall in love with Hash Swan at this point. Seriously, however, his distinct vocal quality sets him apart from many other popular hip hop artists, and I often find myself listening to his music as I relax at the end of a long day.

Sandy

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VAJ1CmyG-ZY (/ integrated)

If you thought Yuk Ji Dam was good at a high school rapper, then you’re going to turn around when you hear this girl. As most of us look back on our high school years and cringe, Sandy will certainly not need to feel ashamed. At 17, she is less than half the age of the oldest rapper on this list, but she never misses any skill or swag. I’m so impressed with his stage presence and his flow, in fact, that maybe I should finally watch “High School Rapper” one of these days.

Coogie

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBvZRMS1JMw (/ integrated)

If I could see only one hip hop artist playing this year, I would choose Coogie in the blink of an eye. As much as I like the studio versions of his songs, they strike differently live. Besides, he was my most listened to hip hop artist last year. Although he didn’t release a solo EP in 2019, he has done enough collaborations that you can probably build a full album out of his parts alone. Coogie’s critics may say that he’s nothing special and / or that he looks like a certain American rapper whose name starts with the word “Lil”, but he’s still relatively new to the music scene, so I’m sure he will only improve and shape his own style over time.

Loopy

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZnjDuFwKv0 (/ integrated)

I swear I’m not a MKIT RAIN shill (for the uninitiated, Nafla, Bloo and Loopy are all from the same label). The man posted on Instagram this week that his first LP would be the “BEST ALBUM” in 2020, so how can I not include King Loopy here? It was really a pleasure to watch his progress on “Show Me The Money 777”, and he has continued to impress and entertain ever since. But if his LP is not actually the album of the year, he may have to be demoted to Prince Loopy. I’m kidding, of course – it’s definitely going to be fantastic.

Giant rose

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_BcKxsd76uY (/ integrated)

Add Leellamarz to a track and I’m sold, but put it on a Giant Pink track and you know you’re having success. Of all the “Unpretty Rapstar” competitors, Giant Pink is the one who is most loyal to me, and not only because she won (to be honest, I haven’t even finished this season). She exudes confidence and her husky voice adds a rich color to any song. I hope she will release a full album this year because, girl, we need more of your music!

OLNL

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsN2w4U9mA4 (/ integrated)

There is something about OLNL’s voice that always puts me at ease. His unpretentiousness, to the point that he ends up being cute and clumsy instead, also adds to his appeal as a hip hop artist on a certain level, differentiating him from many of his peers. Sometimes, I can see it evolving towards the next Paloalto, because it certainly releases some of the same vibrations (their collaboration for “Pina Colada” was a match made in paradise). But for now, he’s just OLNL, he’s doing his own OLNL thing, and I like that.

Which Korean hip hop artists are you most passionate about in 2020?

seheee is a software engineer by day and passionate about K-pop concerts at night. She now makes an extremely rare appearance on Twitter (@_seheee).