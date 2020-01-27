17 Little-known facts about Paige VanZant’s UFC career

Paige VanZant may not have been the kind of superstar in 2020, but one thing is certain: she is definitely still a remarkable figure in the world of mixed martial arts.

Your future is as uncertain as possible, and a lot of plates are spinning in the air between the UFC, other promotions, and other career paths.

Today we want to go over a few facts about your time with the Ultimate Fighting Championship that some casual fans may not be aware of as they prepare to hopefully return to the Octagon.

17 was 3-1 ahead of UFC

After making his teenage debut in MMA, it should come as no surprise to fans to learn that Paige was already taking names in other organizations. She was 3-1 before signing with the UFC, and her only loss met another current UFC star: Tecia Torres.

16 She dated Cody Garbrandt

A few years ago there were rumors that PVZ was with his teammate Cody Garbrandt, and that turned out to be true. However, she quickly informed the media that they decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.

15 Started 3-0 in UFC

There’s something to say to start like a burning house in the UFC, and that’s exactly what Paige VanZant did. She lived up to the hype in the early days with victories over Kailin Curran, Felice Herrig and Alex Chambers, two of which were failures.

14 12 gauge nickname

Everyone has different reasons why they have the nickname they have in the world of mixed martial arts, and most of them are quite interesting. When it comes to Paige, her father gave her the nickname “12 Gauge” because PVZ likes to shoot and hunt.

13 arm injury problems

During her fight with Jessica Rose-Clark, Paige broke her arm as she tried to turn her fist. In 2019, she was operated on again for a broken arm injury before learning in June of that year that the bone in her arm had not yet healed properly – which put her out of action again.

12 Never knocked out

Losses are a big part of MMA, and with four in its file, VanZant is no stranger. But with two submissions and two decisions, she has not left her professional career, which is at least a feather in her cap.

11 winners of the double bonus

It is difficult enough to win in the UFC, but it is even more difficult to win in a way that gives you a bonus. In her victory over Kailin Curran, she was awarded the “Fight of the Night” honor, and then against Bec Rawlings her knockout from Bec resulted in a bonus for “Performance of the Night”.

10 Maycee Barber Beef

For whatever reason (because she wanted a fight), young Maycee Barber approached Paige VanZant a few months ago to lure her into a fight. While it may not have worked out at the time when Paige wanted Maycee to have more respect, it is certainly a possibility for the future.

9 Five battles, five cities

While Paige looks like a fighter fighting every opportunity in Las Vegas, she’s actually a bit more experienced. During her last five fights, she fought in five different cities: Las Vegas, Vancouver, Sacramento, St. Louis and Brooklyn. Traveling is good for the soul, people.

8 # 15 in flyweight

The flyweight is a tougher division than most people think, and getting to Valentina Shevchenko and a title shot is difficult. At this moment, VanZant is 15th, but she hopes to take a few steps forward if or if she battles Amanda Ribas.

7 She wasn’t alive when the UFC started

It’s a bit crazy to see it like that, but it’s true: when UFC 1 hit the screen in November 1993, Paige VanZant wasn’t born yet. A few months later, in March 1994, she embarked on her long journey to become a UFC star.

6 Dana White laughed at her

When Paige VanZant claimed that posting pictures on Instagram made more money than fighting, which is a completely fair assessment, Dana White just laughed at it and said “good for her”. It seems like it is better to laugh than to solve the problem with the fighter salaries, right, Dana?

5 Two headliners

Although VanZant has not yet fought for a world title in the UFC, he has been given the honor of headlining twice a night fight card. The first was in Vegas against Rose Namajunas and the second against Michelle Waterson in Sacramento. Unfortunately for Paige, she lost both fights.

4 She was employed in 2015

It is always important to stay busy and active to keep UFC fans up to date. In 2015, she did just that by fighting in April, September, and December. She won her first two games, but couldn’t quite round off the year.

3 She has lost three of her last five

via Pinterest

They say the form is temporary and the class is permanent, but even Paige VanZant would agree that she needs to quickly change her form. While she won her last fight against Rachael Ostovich over a year ago, she also managed to lose three of her last five.

2 Her husband is in Bellator

Even though he’s not a well-known UFC star, Austin Vanderford is certainly one who can be seen in the Bellator MMA area. Not only does he seem to be an incredibly nice guy, he also has an undefeated 9-0 professional record that includes a handy 3-0 record in Bellator.

1 debuted at the age of 20

When she was only 20, Paige VanZant announced her presence on the world stage by making her debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Now, at the age of 25, it will be interesting to see which way she takes on her MMA journey.

