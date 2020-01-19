17 new cases of mystery virus reported in China

BEIJING – China reported 17 new cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus on Sunday, including three cases in severe condition, exacerbating fears of the New Year holiday, in which hundreds of millions of people will travel across the country.

The new strain of coronavirus has raised the alarm due to its association with severe acute respiratory syndrome, which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002 and 2003.

Of the 17 new cases in downtown Wuhan – which are believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak – three were described as “severe”.

The virus has now infected 62 people in Wuhan, city officials said. Eight of them were in severe condition, 35 were treated in isolation and 19 were discharged from the hospital. Two people died, including a 69-year-old man on Wednesday.

The disease causes pulmonary tuberculosis in the lungs and damages several other organs.

The Wuhan authorities said that they had started to “optimize” pneumonia cases to identify those infected with the virus, and that the next step would be to “detect suspicious cases in the city”.

A paper released on Friday by scientists at the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College, London, warned that the number of cases in the city would likely be closer to 1,700 than the officially known number, extrapolated from the three confirmed cases outside of China: two in Thailand and one in Japan.

The authorities said on Sunday that some of the new cases had “no contact history” with the seafood market, which is considered the center of the outbreak.

So far no transmission from person to person has been confirmed, but according to Wuhan’s health commission, the possibility is “not excluded”.

Mainland China has not yet announced travel restrictions, but Hong Kong authorities have tightened detection measures, including stringent temperature controls for incoming travelers from mainland China.

The United States has announced plans to consider direct flights from Wuhan to San Francisco Airport and New York’s JFK Airport and Los Angeles, where many flights connect, starting Friday.

Thailand said it is already checking passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket and will soon introduce similar controls in the Krabi resort.

Wuhan is a city of 11 million people that serves as a major transportation hub, even during the annual New Year holidays when hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country to visit family members.

News of the recent outbreak of the corona virus spread to Weibo, a platform for microblogging in China, on Sunday morning. Weibo regularly filters content that is considered sensitive.

However, there was local censorship of news of the outbreak. Two people said they had been ordered by the police to remove social media posts.

Many on social media shared the news and urged others to be careful.

“We are close to the New Year and hope that everyone is safe. Do not go to places where there are many people,” said one user.

Others were amazed at the spread of the disease.

“Is that only in Wuhan? There are no cases in other cities? “Asked a user.

