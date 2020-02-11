17 of the most unreasonable and boring people you’ll meet on a London bus

London buses can be great, but when they’re busy it’s not fun.

You waited in the freezing cold or the rain to find the bus completely packed and you only managed to sneak in.

The bus is also a place where people can be exceptionally unreasonable and annoying.

Here are the 17 worst people you will meet on the bus.

1. People blocking the stairs

2. People who stand in the wheelchair section even if someone needs to use it

3. People who try to pay the bus in cash

4. The people who stand on the doorstep but don’t go down

5. People standing on the lower deck rather than going up the stairs

6. People watching videos aloud

5. People who don’t take their backpacks off

6. People who don’t go down

7. People who have loud phone conversations

8. The people who sit next to you despite the many empty seats

9. People who have their bag on a seat despite the fact that many people are standing

10. Drivers who brake suddenly for no reason

11. The drivers who are waiting for you to run to the bus and then close the doors for you

12. People who eat smelly food

13. People who deposit their almost empty drink so that it falls and flows along the bus

14. People who leave garbage on the seat

15. People trying to chat with the bus driver

16. People trying to talk to you

17. People who ring when the bus already stops

