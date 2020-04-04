17 other deaths and 331 new cases reported

17 other patients diagnosed with a coronavirus in the state died.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center said on Saturday that it had also been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There have now been 137 coronavirus-related deaths and 4,604 confirmed cases in the Republic.

Regarding the latest deaths, 15 deaths occurred in the east, one in the south and one in the west of the country. They included four women and 13 men.

In total, 13 of them reportedly have underlying health conditions and the median age of death reported on Saturday was 77 years.

Earlier, a € 72 million package to help nursing homes fight coronavirus outbreaks, was announced by Health Minister Simon Harris.

The announcement came on Saturday, while some of the restrictions on work, travel and education may remain in effect until a vaccine is found, which could take six to twelve months.

It also emerged on Saturday that there are 40 clusters of Covid-19 cases in state nursing homes.

Main points:

Measures to assist nursing homes include twice daily staff temperature checks, priority coronavirus screening for staff, and the appointment of Covid-19 officials to affected homes.

Speaking at a press conference at the Department of Health, Harris said progress has been made in curbing the spread of the disease. He said that the average Irishman with Covid-19 had infected 4.3 more people on March 16, but that that figure had dropped to 2.5 people in late March, following the introduction of containment measures.

“We have to make sure that number is less than one, which means that the virus does not stay in the community,” he said.

Next seven days

He said the next seven days will be “absolutely critical” to fighting the virus. “We have seen the growth rate slow, but to be frank, it is still too high if we are to get where we need to be.”

The measures announced by Mr. Harris will also allow access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff in retirement homes as well as expert advice and training on protection against the spread of the virus.

Staff travel through residential facilities will be minimized and the HSE will support staff with alternative accommodation and transportation if necessary to limit social contact.

Harris said agency staff moving from a nursing home to a nursing home were at risk of spreading the virus.

As part of a temporary Covid-19 financial support program, there will be one payment per person of up to € 800 per patient per month for each person in a nursing home.

This will apply to the first 40 residents. The figure for the next 40 residents will be € 400 per month and it will be € 200 per capita per month thereafter.

In addition to that, any nursing home that has a Covid-19 outbreak will be able to apply for financial assistance of up to € 75,000 per month for the months of April, May and June.

This money will be provided when a nursing home has incurred significant costs resulting directly from a Covid-19 outbreak, as certified by the HSE.

The costs involved must be independently certified by an auditor.

Harris said there was “an urgent need for a targeted and targeted response” to the number of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes.

“The nursing home sector cares for one of the most precious and vulnerable groups in our society,” he said. “We must do everything we can to support them in order to help break the transmission of the virus.”

“We must also support staff working in retirement homes and ensure their safety and health as we continue to face this pandemic. “It is vital not to leave anyone behind as we come out of this pandemic.”

Expanded

Meanwhile, it became apparent that some of the broader restrictions already in place on movement, work and study could be extended beyond Easter Sunday.

Dr. Cillian De Gascun, chairman of the Health Service Executive expert advisory group on the pandemic and consultant virologist, said it was “certainly possible” that some restrictions would be maintained until a vaccine was developed.

He said the development of a vaccine could take at least six to 12 months and “people should probably be aware of it,” he told Cormac Ó hEadhra of RTÉ Radio One on Saturday.

A delay in the implementation and entry into force of the restrictions – if they are effective – means that Ireland will only find out in the next seven to ten days whether the tight restrictions ordered by the government last week have been successful.

“These next two weeks are really crucial for us,” he said.

Global cases of coronavirus have exceeded one million, killing more than 58,000 and causing deaths in the United States and Western Europe.

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, at least 58,773 people worldwide have died from the pandemic. The number of confirmed cases exceeded one million on Thursday, with at least 1,094,068 people infected.