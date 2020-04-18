17 other deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

There have been 17 other deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the Northern Public Health Agency.

The latest deaths bring the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland from the coronavirus pandemic to 193.

However, separate weekly statistics provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Friday indicated that there have been 39 deaths outside of hospitals – in nursing homes and home addresses – that are suspected to be linked to Covid-19, which would bring the total death toll to 232.

The difference, as Nisra explains, is mainly due to the fact that presumed deaths from coronaviruses in nursing homes and hospices were not included in the figures of the Public Health Agency (PHA) until to April 10.

Of the 118 deaths recorded by PHA until April 10, the vast majority occurred in hospitals.

Call for resources

Nisra statistics have prompted unions in Northern Ireland to call for more resources to be urgently deployed in community settings such as nursing homes and carers.

Referring to the additional deaths reported by Nisra, Deputy Secretary General of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, Owen Reidy, said he was very concerned “that our vulnerable elderly people and our community caregivers are at risk growing as the pandemic spreads.

“The Executive must prioritize engaging with us on a strategy that aims both to stop the spread of Covid-19 within the community and to protect front-line workers.”

“We have to make it clear, in the larger society, that there are no lost people, that the elderly in nursing homes or who need domestic support are valued by us as much that they are loved by their families, ”added Mr. Reidy.

On Friday, PHA also reported 137 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, leaving the total number of cases in Northern Ireland at 2,338. So far, 15,025 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.