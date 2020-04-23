17 real-life crime shows and movies on Netflix that are absolute gems

Since becoming a killer, Netflix has solidified as a true crime destination, releasing everything from the stairs to the latest sensation Tiger King. But even the most passionate viewers may miss these 17 real hidden crime scenes on Netflix. Sometimes the best and most engaging stories are the ones not talked about.

1. ‘Belief: Janet Moses’ possession’

Netflix

A mixture of interviews and entertainment tells the story of Janet Moses in Faith: Janet Moses’s possession. Moses was a 22-year-old living in New Zealand when he was accidentally killed by family members during an exorcism attempt, prompting a national debate over Moorish religion and its consent. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

2. ‘I’m a killer’

Netflix

Each episode of Netflix’s I Am A Killer tells the story of a death row inmate convicted of murder. What makes this series stand out is that unlike other real crime shows, I Am A Killer starts with the guilty side. There is really no mystery to be solved, but rather a system to be examined. What brought these people to death? And what fuels their legal battles? Should there ever be a death row? – Olivia Trypo-Wong

3. “Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance”

4. ‘Out of thin air’

Gimli Festival YouTube

One of Iceland’s most notorious homicides has been re-watched in thin air. The disappearance of two men in 1974 led to the destruction of a group of young men, two of whom were involved in a previous embezzlement program, according to a Hollywood reporter. They admitted and were sent to jail, just because those confessions were checked years later. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

5. ‘How to fix drug scandal’

Erin Lee Carr’s latest papers, How to Fix a Drug Scandal, tell the story of Sonia Park and Annie Booth, two chemists who faced evidence while working at various drug testing labs in Massachusetts. As a result of their misconduct, more than 47,000 rulings have been revoked, according to Vox. – Rebecca Patton

6. The Shadow of Truth

Public Relations Utilities YouTube

The Shadow of Truth is a deep dive into the murder of the young girl Thair Radha and questions surrounding the guilt of the man charged with the crime. The four-episode series takes viewers on a journey through crime, suspicion, trial, conspiracy theories, and finally, secret confession. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

7. ‘The Murder Mountain’

Netflix

No, The Murder Mountain is not a documentary on a haunted mountain. It has to do with the marijuana business in Humboldt County, California, where there are also a record number of missing persons. The documentary focuses on Garrett Rodriguez, a 29-year-old boy who went to Humboldt to make money and never returned, and a local sheriff’s office that didn’t seem to be all that motivated his solution. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

8. ‘Interview with a serial killer’

Netflix

Convicted murderer Arthur Shukros, also known as the Genesee River Killer, opens up about his crimes in a serial killer interview, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. If you’ve ever wanted to see a cold-blooded killer ponder his crimes, now’s your chance. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

9. ‘Investigator: A British Crime Story’

ITV / Netflix

Investigator: A British Crime Story is conducting a gossip-murder investigation into a case that went missing and turned into a murder in 1985. If you like real crime stories that have no explanation or clear end, the investigator is what you want to expect. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

10. “American Crime”

Nicole Wilder / ABC

ABC’s American Crime Anthology series tackles different crime each season, looking at victims, perpetrators, family members and the legal system to provide an overall look at the true human cost of crime in America. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

11. ‘Natasha Kampush: The Whole Story’

Netflix

Natasha Kampush was 10 years old when she was abducted by Wolfgang Pericophilof, a 44-year-old man in 1998 in Vienna. She was held captive for over eight years before she managed to escape, and is now the owner of the house where she was held captive, as the Telegraph reported. Pericophil was found breathless after Kampush’s escape, but many details of the case remain a mystery, with some believing his accomplice is still large, according to the independent British newspaper. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

12. “Who killed Malcolm X?”

Photo 12 / Universal Photo Group / Getty Images

Although Thomas Hagen (formerly known as Talmadge Heir and Mujahide Abdul Halim), Khalil Islam (then Thomas 15X Johnson) and Mohammed Abdul Aziz (or Norman 3X Butler) were convicted of murdering civil rights activist Malcolm X, this docility Doubts both Aziz’s and Islam’s involvement. – Rebecca Patton

13. ‘Amanda Knox’

“If I’m to blame, that means I’m the ultimate character to fear,” says Amanda Knox in this famous 2016 documentary. “Because I’m not the obvious ….. or I’m a sheepshell psychopath, or you are.” In 2009, Knox and her ex-girlfriend Raphael Sulcito were convicted of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia in 2007. However, their original convictions were reversed in 2011 and both were acquitted in 2015. – Rebecca Patton

14. ‘Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Devilish Offset’

Netflix

In 2003, a man with a bomb pinned to his neck tried to rob a bank and died. The story, known as the Pizza Bomber Heist, has become a sensation. First believed to be the story of a pizza delivery man forced to commit a crime, he changed into something completely different as soon as the investigation began, leading to the alleged conspiracy and the “evil genius” brainchild, Major Diehl-Armstrong. The four-episode series is full of so many twists and turns that you think it’s fiction. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

15. ‘Aquarius’

Trailers for the JoBlo YouTube program

Aquarius is a short-lived television show inspired by the true crime genre. Following LAPD Detective Sam Hodiak while researching Charles Manson and his cult is a fun look in the 1960s perfect for the real crime aficionados who just drip their toes in the genre. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

16. ‘Long whip’

Courtesy of Netflix

Like curbing your enthusiasm, baseball and real crime? Long Shot is for you. The Netflix documentary documents the strange 2004 case in which Juan Cataloni, a man accused of murder, was able to clear his name in part thanks to footage taken by your enthusiastic hunt filming the Lodges Dodgers game audience. Of course there’s another story, but you’ll have to watch it to find out. – Olivia Trypo-Wong

17. ‘Perfect Offer: The Challenger Who Knew Too Much’

The devil at home repeated the case of Ukrainian John Damianyuk John, who is suspected of threatening Ivan – a notorious Nazi guard stationed in the Treblinka concentration camp during World War II. – Rebecca Patton