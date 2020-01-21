Jackie Chan is best known for his actors, directors and martial artists. During his career, Chan has appeared in over 150 films and is also trained in kung fu. Chan has built a reputation for weird timing and terrible stunts, which he often complements with dangerous weapons. Did you know however that Chan has other outlets to please him?

Chan is also an avid car enthusiast and can often see hectic driving in most of his films. Indeed, Chan has a solid collection that can compete with some of the best car collections in the world. Here are 17 surprising facts about Jackie Chan’s car collection.

17 He owns a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 8 Jackie Chan Special Edition

via autogespot

Jackie Chan and Mitsubishi have a special kind of relationship. So much so that Mitsubishi even named a car after him. Ralliart, a division of Mitsubishi Motors, only produced 50 Jack Chan Special Edition Evos with a starting price of a whopping $ 77,000. However, they were worth every penny, not to mention exceptionally quick.

16 He has a batmobile

about shpock

The Custom Mitsubishi Pajero Turbo may not look particularly pretty, but it is certainly a great vehicle. In fact, the car was featured in the famous Jackie Chan film Armor of God 2: Operation Condor, where it basically stole the show. The car is famous for resembling a cheap imitation of a Batmobile, with the custom-made rear mimicking the notorious superhero.

RELATED: 16 Cringe Batmobiles People Tried To Make At Home

15 He owns a Lamborghini Murciélago

via pinterest

The Lamborghini Murcielago is one of the best Lamborghini ever made, and it should be, considering it’s worth an expensive $ 354,000. However, the car has two engine variants, especially a 6.2-liter V12 engine and a 6.5-liter V12 engine. Think about it, your money is right there.

14 There is a Mitsubishi in most of his films

about influx

Jackie Chan and Mitsubishi go together like feathers, black and white, and pineapple on a pizza – whichever you ask. Yes, the world’s two superstars signed a contract in the late 1970s that resulted in Chan only using Mitsibushi vehicles in his films. The deal went on until Chan was recently spotted driving a Bentley. That must hurt.

RELATED: 17 Things You Never Knew About Mitsubishi

13 he stopped the city hunter car

via youtube

Jackie Chan has starred in some wonderful films, along with some wonderful chases. One of his best films was the action-comedy thriller City Hunter, which is based on the Japanese manga of the same name. Chan loved the film so much that he even kept the car he was using, a twin-turbo V6 Mitsubishi 3000 GT prototype.

12 His favorite car is the Subaru Impreza WRX STI

via pinterest

Jackie Chan’s favorite car from his collection is said to be his Subaru Impreza WRX STI. And that’s how it should be. The car is a high-performance car with a turbocharged 2.5 liter four-cylinder engine that produces 305 hp. It may not be the most glamorous or fastest car on the block, but it’s reliable and available at a reasonable price (up to a few) $ 32,000.

11 He was caught driving a military vehicle

about scmp

Jackie Chan recently caused controversy when he got into a car with a military license plate in China. The Chinese government condemned the actor for using such a car to pay fees and other fees. The act was also described as an unnecessary form of extravagance and misuse of wealth.

10 He was driving an HKS Starion Turbo

via Carthrottle

The Mitsubishi Starion was a turbocharged, two-door, four-seat four-cylinder hatchback engine that could definitely take a blow. The car was available between 1982 and 1989 and was a firm favorite with Asian transmissions. In fact, the car was one of the first modern Japanese turbo-charged vehicles with electric fuel injection.

9 He has a racing team

via pinterest

Believe it or not, Jackie Chan also has a racing team. Jackie Chan DC Racing (formerly known as DC Racing) is a racing company that is currently participating in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the Asian Le Mans Series. Chan also owns the team with Asian Le Mans champion David Cheng.

8 His racing team drives an Oreca 07

about wiki

Jackie Chan DC Racing is currently using an Oreca O7, a Le Mans prototype built by top car designers Oreca. The car made its debut in 2017 and has been racing for Chan ever since. For this reason, Chan also technically owns an Oreca 07, especially now that he has driven it and taken numerous photos in and around it.

7 he was given a Jackie Chan Edition Lamborghini Aventador

about motor1

Jackie Chan may prefer Mitsubishi, but that doesn’t mean he’s avoiding anything else. That’s right, Chan was recently given a special edition Lamborghini Aventador by Lamborghini itself.

The Jackie Chan Edition didn’t differ in terms of performance, but it was certainly something special in appearance. Yes, both the inside and the outside have been changed to represent the man himself, with a cool red inside and a white / silver contrasting outside.

6 He was given a Bentley Mulsanne

via pinterest

The world was shocked when Mitsubishi lover Jackie Chan and Bentley made a short film about a high-end chauffeur. Chan played the chauffeur and got a Bentley Mulsanne for it. It’s a great way to get a free car.

5 He has a 150 foot superyacht

via boatinternational

It may not be a car, but a humorous superyacht is probably worth talking about. Yes, Jackie Chan worked with the Chinese shipyard Jinlong. The end product was that of a 150-foot super shaft. The project started in 2017 and was finally completed and ready to start after two years.

RELATED: 19 Candid Shots From Celebrities On Their Private Boats

4 His Lamborghini Aventador Jackie Chan Edition was auctioned for charity

about pursuers

For his 60th birthday, Jackie Chan was given his very own Lamborghini Aventador. The car was virtually untouched technically and had the regular 6.5-liter V12 engine. However, the interior has been customized with a red interior along with Nero Ade alloy wheels. Chan later auctioned the car to raise money for the Jackie Chan Charity Fund. What a guy!

3 There are only 50 Jackie Chan Special Edition Lancer Evo IX vehicles

via flickr

Ralliart loves nothing more than building cars for Jackie Chan, as another Jackie Chan Special Edition Lancer Evo IX vehicle proves. Chan was the honorary director of the Chinese team Ralliart. I think it had something to do with all the free cars. Unfortunately, only 50 of these beauties have ever been made.

2 He has an Embraer Legacy 650 private jet

via mysanantonio

It may not be a car, but it’s probably worth noting that Jackie Chan has a private jet in his collection. Yes, Chan is the proud owner of an Embraer Legacy 650. The aircraft cost a whopping $ 30 million and is painted in the beautiful and symbolic colors of red and yellow.

1 He was the first customer in China to buy an Embraer Legacy 500 Private Jet

about beamland

Of course Jackie Chan has two private jets, why shouldn’t he ?! That’s right, Chan not only owns an Embraer Legacy 650, he also owns an Embraer Legacy 500, an airplane that earned him $ 20 million. Rumor has it that the Legacy 500 is suitable for short distances and the Legacy 650 for longer distances.

NEXT: 20 sneak peek photos in these celebrities’ private jets

Next

10 brand new sports cars that are worth every penny (and 10 that keep your distance)



About the author

Kristy is an enthusiastic reader with a penchant for classics and thrillers. The real crime is her television show, and cars are her secret passion. Kristy writes everything from tricks to non-fiction to fiction and poetry.

More about Kristy Law