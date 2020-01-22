17 things we know about phase 4 of the MCU

As much as Marvel loves to keep things secret, they come by often and share new information about what we can expect. We have already received important announcements about the upcoming films and some of the new heroes. Marvel also announced the full Phase 4 lineup, consisting of shows on Disney + and sequels like Thor: Love and Thunder.

Some of the biggest announcements made so far have been big stars like Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, who appeared in The Eternals. We’ll also get a new film called Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, in which Simu Liu and Awkwafina will star. With all of these new films and shows in production, we were able to collect 17 confirmed pieces of news that will give us a glimpse into the next phase of Marvel.

For this list, we keep the rumors at bay and only share the things we know for sure!

17 Natalie Portman becomes the next Thor

It turns out that Chris Hemsworth isn’t the only star who deserves Thor’s hammer. At Comic Con 2019, it was announced that Natalie Portman would be the next to take Thor’s coat. If you are a Chris Hemsworth fan, don’t worry, he will continue the role alongside Portman.

16 Doctor Strange will introduce the multiverse

In the Marvel comics, the Avengers are part of a huge multiverse that is filled with many alternative timelines. According to Games Radar, Doctor Strange’s next film will be the first to really introduce this concept to the MCU. “The multiverse is the next step in the development of MCU and Doctor Strange, and the multiverse of madness will break it open in a way that will have an impact,” said Marvel President Kevin Feige.

15 We’ll finally see Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel became a great success when her first comic book was published in 2013. Not only has it been confirmed that she will get her own series on Disney +, but Marvel President Kevin Feige also announced that she will appear in the films at some point. and we hope it’s next to Captain Marvel!

14 Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool is not going anywhere

After Disney bought Fox, Ryan Reynold’s fate as a deadpool was uncertain for some time. As of December 2019, it was confirmed that Reynolds will continue to play the role. “Marvel has promised to continue playing in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that we can get a little bit into the MCU and play in that sandbox,” said Deadpool author Paul Wernick.

13 Monica Rambeau will return as an adult

Monica Rambeau was replaced by Dear White People actress Teyonah Parris for WandaVision after having been played by Akika Akbar in Captain Marvel. In the comics, Rambeau is also known as Spectrum, a hero with the ability to manipulate and generate energy. Needless to say, Monica will be old enough to match the timeline.

12 Loki will take place right after the First Avengers film

If there’s one thing we learned about Loki from the 22 Marvel films, it’s that he can survive anything. According to Marvel President Kevin Feige, Loki will appear on Disney + in a different timeline after stealing the cosmic cube after the events of The Avengers in Endgame.

11 The Avengers’ Events: The endgame will affect the Eternal

Disney released the official synopsis for The Eternals, which reads, “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.” We are glad to know the effects of Endgame will be researched further in phase 4!

10 Vision is not over forever

We may have thought we saw the end of Vision in Avengers: Infinity War, but Paul Bettany has revived his role as the character for WandaVision in Disney Plus. While fans are not sure how this can be done, Screen Rant has theorized that it may be an invention of Wanda’s imagination.

9 Scarlet Witch will be in “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness”

According to the comic, Doctor Strange is supported by Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The two are certainly among the most powerful Avengers with the most similar abilities. So we can’t wait to see them fight side by side (or even better) in The Multiverse of Madness.

8 We definitely get a third Spider-Man film

Spider-Man has a relationship with the MCU, but they are sure to be active again in phase 4. As Cinemablend reports, the release of Spider-Man 3 for phase 4 has been confirmed. Not many details of the film have come up, but fans have suspected that we might see Kraven the Hunter as the next villain.

7 We’ll see more of Ronin

In Avengers: Endgame, we had to see Clint Barton leave the bow and arrow to eventually become his alter ego from the Ronin comics. According to GameSpot, Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed that Hawkeye on Disney + will show us more of Barton’s time than Ronin.

6 We’ll see a lot of new heroes

Some of the confirmed heroes we will see are Shang-Chi, Black Knight, Moon Knight and She-Hulk. According to BGR, Marvel wants to surprise us with heroes that we wouldn’t expect so quickly. “The next Doctor Strange For example, the film contains some new MCU characters who will make their debut in this film that you cannot expect or guess who it is, but we have found a cool way to make it work, ”said Marvel President Kevin Feige.

5 Doctor Strange 2 will be a lot darker

We don’t know much about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Kevin Feige described it as a “big MCU film with creepy sequences”. Previously, Insidious director Scott Derrickson took over, but he recently parted ways with the film, so hopefully Marvel will keep his promises for the first spooky Marvel film.

4 Disney + Marvel shows combine with the films

According to CNET, Marvel President Kevin Feige has confirmed that both Loki and WandaVision will build on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I’m not sure we have actually confirmed this before, but it does,” said Feige. It’s nice to see that the MCU is trying to confirm the TV page for a change.

3 Many MCU actors are featured in ‘Marvel’s What If?’

Marvel’s upcoming What if? Series on Disney + will not be a canon, but there will still be many big stars from the movies who will repeat their role as voice actors on the show. Some of the actors confirmed for the series are Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo.

2 Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be like the deadly weapon

Fans who hoped for a Buddy Cop-style show for Falcon and the Winter Soldier will not be disappointed! According to TV Guide, the series’ lead author, Malcolm Spellman, said, “We literally hung all these great two-handed people on the wall. They all come in a funnel, and the deadly weapon is probably the next one.”

1 Disney + Marvel shows have a budget as big as the movies

According to Variety, the upcoming shows at Disney Plus will have a bigger budget than all previous Marvel shows. Given that, unlike the previous series, the shows are directly related to the films, viewers can expect to see the same quality, including the same actors seen in both the films and the shows ,

