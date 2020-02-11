17 tips and tricks to know when shopping at Dunelm

For those who have never been to a Dunelm store before, you are running out of time.

They are often your go-to retailer for bedding, curtains, and furniture, and London has five stores in the capital.

Your nearest Dunelm will be located in: Staples Corner NW2 6LW, Colliers Wood SW19 2PP, Catford, SE6 2QU, Friern Bridge, N11 3PW and Beckton, E6 6LH.

And Dunelm seems to have everything for the products for your home – but what can you do if you can’t find an item in store that you saw online?

Well, Essex Live has revealed some tips, tricks and advice that will help you when buying your new furniture.

Stock cannot be transferred between stores

Dunelm is the perfect place to buy furniture

(Image: James Beck / Freelance)

If you are in a new part of the country and you are visiting Dunelm to see their different products, keep in mind that Dunelm cannot transfer products from one store to another.

It is probably a good idea to only look in your local store if you are planning to buy something and bring it home.

Home delivery means home delivery

For security reasons, home delivery products cannot be delivered to the store for later collection. Home delivery products are only sent from the central warehouse to the address indicated on the purchase account.

Dunelm does this to provide a consistent and secure delivery service for all orders and protects the customer’s products from interference or interception.

Some items are only available online and not in store – and vice versa

Due to the large quantity of products that Dunelm has in stock, they may not have everything in all stores and online. If you see something you like online, you can always call a local Dunelm to find out if it’s available.

You can pay online via PayPal

In addition to the more traditional credit or debit card options for online payment, Dunelm also offers customers the option of finalizing their purchase through PayPal. The website is secured by an SSL EV certificate and all the information transmitted between the client and the company is encrypted for maximum security.

Read more

More shopping tips

Remember, credit cards MUST be registered in the UK

If you have a credit card registered outside the UK, you will not be able to use the card to purchase items with Dunelm. You may want to verify this before punching all of the card details into the online system.

You cannot modify your order once it has been placed, but it can be modified

The reason is that Dunelm ships its orders quickly, so once the order is placed, there is no time to make changes to the order. Under the Consumer Contract Regulations (information, cancellation and additional fees) of 2013, you are authorized to refuse delivery or to follow the return policy within 14 days for a full refund.

Custom items cannot be returned unless they are defective

Make sure you know about police returns to Dunelm

(Image: James Beck / Freelance)

If you decide to buy a custom product, you cannot return it unless it is defective. The right of cancellation does not apply to products listed as exclusions in the return policy.

There are different ways to have your item delivered

Dunelm offers a range of delivery options, but they cost different amounts depending on how quickly you want it delivered. Standard delivery is completely free for orders of £ 49 or more or costs £ 3.95 for orders under £ 49. Express delivery costs £ 5.95. For more information on delivery costs, click here.

You can track your delivery online

Once your order is completed, you will receive an e-mail which may contain a link which will allow you to follow the progress of our order. If you gave a mobile number when ordering, you might even receive a text message from the courier with more information about your delivery.

What is the quickest way to return an item?

Well, taking the product to a Dunelm store will be the quickest way for the store to process a refund.

What if I bought my item online?

Whatever. Even items purchased online can be refunded in store.

You can also return your items using Collect +

Collect + is a service that can be used to return certain products. If your item weighs less than 10 kg and measures less than 60 cm x 50 cm x 50 cm, you can return it for free with Collect +.

You must complete a return form, which is provided with your delivery, write your order number in the form provided and the Collect + label provided must be affixed to your package to cover the original delivery address. All you have to do is bring your package to any local store that offers the Collect + collection service.

What if my item is larger than the Collect + limits?

If your item is larger than Collect + will deliver, you can contact Dunelm directly to arrange collection.

Read more

Related Articles

What about furniture collections?

Again, since it is a larger piece of equipment returned, the customer must contact Dunelm directly to organize a collection.

I saw something I like in store, but it’s the last one! What can I do?!

Simple answer. You can use Dunelm’s Reserve and Collect service, available in all stores across the country. The availability of the item depends on the stock levels in the stores closest to you, but you can check it online when you browse the items for sale.

Read more

Tips for saving money at restaurants

I got to the store and the item is cheaper in store?

These moments do happen, but luckily for the customer, the cheapest price is always the one that is charged.

What if you can’t define your delivery time?

All Reserve and Collect orders are kept for two days, but if you need more time to organize the collection, you can request an extension. To do this, call the store directly and tell them when you can collect your product.

Good shopping!

.