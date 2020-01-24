17-year-old girl arrested in fatal stab near Foothill High

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal attack near Foothill High School.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that around 11:30 a.m. this morning, MPs arrested the teenager in block 2500 of Vyn Drive, suspected of homicide.

The department has already arrested two people in the case: Jason Cruz, 23, and a 14-year-old boy.

The KCSO said Cruz was stabbed in the Foothill and Morning Drives area. After being treated for his injuries, he was arrested on suspicion of having murdered 17-year-old Jose Flores.

The arrested young man was also stabbed and then arrested on suspicion of assault with a lethal weapon. It was reserved at Juvenile Hall, the department said.

At around 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, the KCSO reported that a fight had started following a confrontation at a bus stop outside the school as the students left for the day.