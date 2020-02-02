17-year-old girl fights for life after BMW overturned in Caterham accident

A teenage girl is in critical condition in hospital after a major accident in Caterham where a BMW overturned.

Surrey police are investigating an accident on Tupwood Scrubbs Road, which is off Tupwood Lane and runs parallel to the A22 Godstone Hill, just before 11.25pm ​​on Saturday 1 February.

A blue BMW overturned in the accident.

A 17-year-old girl was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital. His condition is described as critical.

A Surrey police spokesperson said, “We spoke to the drivers of the BMW and a silver Hyundai coupe who were also in the area, but we can’t wait to hear from anyone who can help us. establish what happened.

“We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have images from the dashboard camera, or who has witnessed the incident, to assist us in our investigations.”

Anyone with information should call the Surrey police at 101.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

