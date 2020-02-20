[17-year-old-shot-and-killed-in-wimauma,-investigation-underway]

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating the shooting death of a teenager in Wimauma Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to 9th Street and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“This is yet another tragic situation that has taken the life of a young person far too soon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Any tip could be the one that solves this case.”
Detectives have continued to interview neighbors and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Further information was not immediately available.
Those with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.
