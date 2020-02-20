[17-year-old-shot,-killed-in-wimauma,-investigation-underway]

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deadly shooting in Wimauma.

When deputies arrived on the scene in the 500 block of 9th Street they found a 17-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is yet another tragic situation that has taken the life of a young person far too soon,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Any tip could be the one that solves this case.”

Detectives continue to interview neighbors and those who witnessed the shooting. This remains an active investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

