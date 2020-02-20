[18-12 months-aged experienced fatal gunshot wound to the head, no foul play suspected: Coroner]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An 18-calendar year-aged Chapin person was identified as the victim of a shooting incident in the 100 block of Aged Dutch Ford Highway in accordance to the Richland County Coroner’s Business office.

Corey E. Hunt was taken to Prisma Well being Richland where he died from injuries sustained to his head pretty much an hour soon after the taking pictures, Coroner Gary Watts claimed.

Having said that, there does not seem to be any foul engage in associated at this time, Watts said.

The incident happened at somewhere around 2: 35 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th.

The Richland County Coroner’s Place of work, SLED and the Irmo Law enforcement Department are investigating the incident.