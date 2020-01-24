18 celebrities John Mayer is surprisingly friends with

John Mayer is a man with many talents. Not only is he an extremely talented guitarist, singer and songwriter, he also appears to be a great friend. The native Connecticuter has been successful in the mainstream since his debut in 1998, but it is the friendships he built up along the way that showed fans how close John is to his industry peers.

Even his exes, including Katy Perry, are said to have good relationships with him when they are no longer together. This gives fans all the more reason to love this man. But what makes John Mayer such a great friend, and who are the people in Hollywood that he considers his closest friends?

There are some surprising names on this list, including former Friends stars Courteney Cox and Mandy Moore. Here are the 18 celebrities with whom John Mayer is surprisingly friends.

18 Alicia Keys

His friendship with Alicia is one of the longest friendships John has made with another celebrity in Hollywood. The two have worked together several times, especially for Keys’ song “Lesson Learned”. There is no denying that, apart from their friendship, these two are a perfect musical duo.

17 Harry Styles

In October 2019, John shared a photo of himself with pop star Harry Styles, which he later posted on his Instagram page, with a fun title that read, “This is a photo with @harrystyles, and I almost didn’t do it post it Like many of you, I keep an eye on my IG thirst. “

16 Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen and James Mayer have been best friends in a seemingly random friendship for some time. The two went on vacation to Brazil together and also explored the great state of Montana. And of course, John has had several appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

15 Katy Perry

Katy and John had a pretty confusing relationship in the past, especially since they were always on the go. However, it seems that both parties have deviated from each other, and Katy is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. However, it is believed that John and Katy are still close friends.

14 Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox has been to Los Angeles several times and enjoyed entertaining events with John Mayer. And while people quickly assumed that the two would go out with each other, they are actually only very good friends. They crossed paths in the past when John was with Jennifer Aniston.

13 David Arquette

And it looks like Courteney’s ex-husband David Arquette also loved John Mayer. The actor had previously been seen in a pub called STK in Beverly Hills, where he had dinner with John and a group of friends. They all enjoyed seafood and drinks. The two have not been seen together for some time, but it is still believed that they are good friends.

12 Ellen Degeneres

This shouldn’t be too shocking as Ellen Degeneres never made it a secret how much she loved John Mayer’s music. In addition, the “Who You Love” hitmaker was widely represented in Ellen’s talk show and also gave exclusive appearances on the show. That’s what friends are for.

11 Gavin Rossdale

Gavin Rossdale has traveled with John Mayer several times, which convinced fans that they are pretty good friends. The Bush front man has been seen at concerts with John in the past. Since both are fans of live music, this friendship seems to be the perfect complement.

10 Justin Long

Justin Long and John Mayer actually attended the same high school together long before they both had successful showbiz careers. And while they weren’t friends in their early years, John and Justin always talk when they cross each other. They congratulate each other on their projects.

9 Mandy Moore

While John and Mandy have often been rumored to meet, they are nothing more than good friends – at least as far as fans are concerned. Not only did John take part in public events together, he also showed Mandy’s show This Is Us to his fans on Twitter. He did this after the premiere of the show’s pilot episode.

8 Shawn Mendes

When it comes to feeling less anxious, .Shawn Mendes said publicly that he can always rely on his friendship with John Mayer. They have a special bond because, according to reports, the Canadian superstar has given the Canadian superstar many tips on how to deal with the pressure to be so successful at such a young age.

“It was obviously incredible to perform with Mayer,” he said. “As a person, I have a real relationship with him and I think he’s great.” He’s a guy I can call – to say, ‘Hey man, how are you? You will be fine. ‘And my fear is reduced to one instead of 55. ”

7 Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin Bieber is a total fan of John Mayer. Before they became friends and started hanging out together, Hailey gave an interesting interview with ES Magazine in 2016, revealing how much she liked John.

“I’m obsessed with John Mayer. I love him,” she enthused. “I just think he’s so talented. I have his documentary on my iTunes. I watch it all the time. I know that his album” Continuum “ends with every word.”

6 Halsey

Halsey was quite a flirt and after exchanging a number of questionable messages with John Mayer on social media in November 2019, fans were keen to know if they met. It wasn’t long before the duo came together on Instagram Live and stressed that they were just good friends. They said every flirt shouldn’t be taken seriously.

And in response to the dating rumors, Halsey later tweeted:

“I just had a groundbreaking idea. What if … we let artists … have friends … without assuming that they sleep together? I know, I know. It’s like, very ambitious, but how, imagine if we like tried? “

5 Khalid

When Khalid dropped his second studio album, Free Spirit, in April 2019, it was no surprise that John Mayer’s name appeared on the album since the two had previously made a friendship. The fans were happy about their friendship! Mayer produced and delivered the vocals for the song “Outta My Head” on Khalid’s record.

4 Jennifer Aniston

Despite their separation in 2008, John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston have good relationships. Given that they always attend the same award ceremonies and other public events, it makes perfect sense that they keep things on the beautiful side. Coping with an ex is not easy, but John makes it look so effortless.

3 Keith Urban

John is also said to be close friends with country singer Keith Urban, with whom he shared the stage during extraordinary performances that left the crowd speechless. Her most popular performance took place in 2010 at a CMT Crossroads, which featured a medley of her songs and a reproduction of George Michaels song “Faith”.

2 Dave Chappelle

They may sound like an unlikely duo, but John Mayer and Dave Chappelle are actually very close friends. Aside from supporting each other on their November 2018 appearances, it became known that the two Controlled Danger – a comedy and music hybrid series in Las Vegas – should present.

As part of the project, Mayer presented a set filled with music. Then Chappelle entered the stage as part of his standup comedy with a funny set of jokes. All of this made for a very interesting and unique show. Friends who make money together stay together.

1 post Malone

John Mayer has a versatile taste when it comes to the music he likes, and Post Malone is definitely on the list of artists he appreciates. The two artists have performed together in the past and should often speak to each other. They live a pretty similar lifestyle, so it only makes sense for John to keep in touch with the post. John has so much in common with him.

