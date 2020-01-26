18 characters from romantic films that ended with the wrong guy

How many romantic comedies end up with the girl falling in love with the wrong guy? It seems the women in these films are doomed to live an unsatisfactory life. If only they opened their eyes and saw that they were making terrible decisions. From unrequited love that never comes to light to girls with low self-esteem who don’t know that they deserve better, these characters could use a life coach when it comes to relationships.

Some of the men in these films are actually terrible people. If these women pause and think for a moment, they may find that they have been fishing, gas-lit, and engaging in relationships that will fail altogether. Another time they are in a love triangle and make the wrong choice.

In both cases, this list consists of characters that you blew out at the end. Since there are some spoilers, please read them carefully.

18 La La Land: Mia and Sebastian were made for each other

In La La Land, Sebastian and Mia both have their own dreams, but the balance between love and success stands in the way of their romance. The last scene gives us an insight into their separate lives when Mia married Tom, but we love the alternative life she had imagined they could have done so much more together.

17 Knocked Up: Alison shouldn’t have been content with Ben

Alison gets pregnant after a one-night stand with Ben. It is clear from the start that these two should not be together. Alison gives Ben a chance to prove he’s ready for fatherhood, but he’s so laid back that she would probably have been better off if she’d only had the parents with the guy.

16 The devil wears Prada: Andy shouldn’t have quit her job for Nate

Andy takes a job at Runway Magazine as Miranda Priestly’s demanding assistant. Her friend Nate is totally self-centered and constantly makes her feel guilty for working too much. Obviously, he doesn’t support their career aspirations. Andy should have dropped Nate and let him move to Boston alone.

15 Unsuspecting: Does anyone care that Cher ended up with her stepbrother?

Cher is a shallow, rich girl who decides to match up for the grumpy girl in school, Tai. On the way, she discovers that she is actually in love with her ex-step brother Josh. As if! I am not sure how it was acceptable to fall in love with a family member, even if he is not a blood relative.

Actually love: Aurelia had to realize that she was Jamie’s rebound

Love In fact, nine love stories are intertwined, and one of them is a warning story. Jamie escapes and writes his novel in a lake house in France after catching his wife cheating on him with his brother. He falls in love with his housekeeper Aurelia and sweeps her off her feet. Wake up girls! You are the rebound girl!

13 What Happens in Vegas: Jack was such an idiot for the joy

Joy and Jake get married on a wild night in Las Vegas. A jackpot is won and a judge forces her to marry before the money is split up. They fall in love on the way, but Jack does some unforgivable things when he tries to get them to break up with him so he can get the money.

Twilight: Bella should have chosen Jacob

The Twilight Saga is a love triangle for eternity. Bella has to choose between a grumpy vampire or a hot werewolf. Of course, she chooses Edward and enters his dark, blood-sucking world. She would have been so much better off with Jacob. At least he had a chance to be human.

11 The Ugly Truth: Abby could do a lot better than Mike

Abby is a single TV producer doing a show with a total piggy. Mike tries to help Abby find love and they eventually fall in love. Abby deserves so much more than this chauvinist! She is more woman than he can bear.

10 You have mail: Joe didn’t deserve Kathleen after cat fishing

Kathleen and Joe own bookstores across the street. They happen to meet in a chat room and fall in love with an anonymous online relationship. Let’s not forget that Joe finds out her true identity and totally fishes her throughout the film.

9 She’s All That: Laney shouldn’t have changed to catch Zach

Zach is the most popular guy in school who is fired by his girlfriend. He has to transform the nerd Laney and help her to be crowned Queen of the Ball. Of course, in the end he falls in love with her. We think she was beautiful and fantastic before he sank his claws into her.

8 The breakup: Brooke and Gary should have come together again

Brooke and Gary both refuse to leave their home after separating. The exes deal with all sorts of hijinx to get the other to move out. In the end, both move on. These two seemed to have cleared things up. You should have tried at least one more time.

7,500 summer days: Tom and Summer had so much fun together

Tom is a hopeless romantic who is fired by his girlfriend Summer. He goes through 500 days of their relationship to find out where something went wrong. In the end, she marries another man. It seemed like Summer had so much fun with Tom. This was just a case of bad timing.

6 Never kissed: is anyone worried that Sam thought Josie was a student?

Josie is a journalist who poses as a student to research an article about school life. She flirts with an English teacher and they totally fall in love with each other. So why did this teacher get involved with her at all? Some serious red flags go up!

5 Lost In Translation: Bob was Charlotte’s soul mate

Bob and Charlotte escape boredom as they both feel trapped during their stay in Japan. Each of them is married to someone else and there is quite an age difference between them. Still, it’s heartbreaking when they say goodbye. Your connection was just so real! At least get the other’s digits before you take off.

4 Grease: Sandy shouldn’t have changed for Danny

Good girl Sandy has a summer romance with bad boy Danny Zuko. When she visits his school in surprise, they have to see if their love can overcome the pressure of the cliques. Sandy decides to change and they fly together into the sunset. Come on Sandy! Danny should have cleaned up for you.

3 Reality Bites: Troy couldn’t offer Lelaina a future

Lelaina graduated from college and is dating Yuppie Michael. Still, she has a steady relationship with her laid-back best friend Troy. She finally drops Michael to be with Broody Troy, but we all know the relationship is doomed to fail. At least Michael could have made her life stable.

2 Pretty In Pink: Duckie was robbed when Andie selected Blane

Andie lives on the wrong side of the track and is asked to go to the prom with the rich boy Blane. Her best friend, Duckie, is in love with her and intervenes when Blane drops her. As soon as they arrive at the prom, Andie Duckie moves out for Blane. Team Duckie, forever!

1 Casablanca: Isla should have stayed with Rick

Rick is reunited with his ex-lover Isla. They plan to fly away together, but he helps Isla to flee the Germans with her husband instead. It is clear that Isla wants to be with him! It was a gallant move on his part, but she should have totally refused without getting on that plane.

